Health experts outline symptoms and risks of shipboard hantavirus

It's one of the cruisegoer's biggest fears: a contagious disease outbreak at sea.

Two Texans were aboard a cruise ship recently on which 147 passengers and crew may have been exposed to hantavirus – a severe, potentially fatal respiratory virus that originates from rodent droppings. The outbreak was reported to the World Health Organization on May 2, 2026, and the disease was quickly confirmed to be the Andes strain of hantavirus.

In the U.S., hantavirus infections are rare, with fewer than 900 cases reported between 1993 and 2023. When infections do occur here, they typically cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a serious respiratory infection. Hantavirus strains in Asia can also cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), which can shut down the kidneys.

Andes virus typically spreads between humans in the first 24 hours of having a fever, which means the patients who have been sick for days and have severe symptoms represent a lower risk of spreading the virus.

Unlike the novel coronavirus that was the source of COVID-19, this strain of hantavirus does not carry the same risks of causing a pandemic. While this is good news, the outbreak is a stark reminder that serious viruses can crop up anywhere that humans and animals coexist.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is actually a group of at least 20 virus species within a genus called orthohantavirus. Each virus species exhibits its own characteristics.

Rodents such as rats and mice are the most common carriers. People can catch hantavirus if they come in contact or inhale particles from an infected rodent's feces, urine, or saliva, or in rare cases from a rodent bite. This often occurs when people are exposed to aerosolized rodent urine: When sweeping, dusting, or doing other activities that stir up dried rodent urine, they can breathe in the virus.

In the most recent case, global health authorities suspect a passenger was exposed to hantavirus before boarding the cruise ship. Tourist vessels like this can be a breeding ground for hantavirus due to close quarters and mingling.

The Andes virus is the only known hantavirus strain that can spread from human to human through respiratory droplets – most strains cannot spread beyond a human host. This particular strain is typically transmitted in the Andean region of South America.

The Sin Nombre virus strain is more common in the Southwest U.S., with 10-50 cases reported annually. It is typically spread by deer mice and other rodents and is generally not contagious from human to human. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, likely caused by the Sin Nombre strain, was ruled the cause of death for Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, in February 2025.

In 1993, western Colorado experienced an outbreak of the Sin Nombre strain of hantavirus in the Four Corners region, where the borders of Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico meet. More than 50 patients developed hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, and the outbreak led to hantavirus receiving trackable disease status in the U.S. in 1995.

Unlike the novel coronavirus that was the source of COVID-19, the hantavirus does not carry the same risk of a large pandemic." John Beckham, M.D., Division Chief of Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine, UT Southwestern

What are the symptoms of hantavirus infection?

The period from exposure to symptom development can be anywhere from one to eight weeks. However, once symptoms emerge, they progress quickly.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

HPS typically occurs in two phases. Phase one brings early symptoms that are similar to the flu and can include:

Fatigue

Fever

Large muscle aches (such as the thighs, hips, and back)

Dizziness

Chills

Headache

Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Phase two begins four to 10 days later, with the onset of respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and tightness in the chest caused by excess fluid buildup in the lungs. Hantavirus also causes a low white blood cell count as the body works to eliminate the infection. About 38% of people develop respiratory symptoms with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome and may die from the infection.

Hemorrhagic fever with renal symptoms

People with early signs of HFRS may have flulike symptoms along with back and abdominal pain, blurry vision, intense headaches, facial flushing, red eyes, or a body rash. Phase two symptoms can include:

Low blood pressure

Reduced blood flow

Internal bleeding

Kidney failure resulting in severe fluid retention

Up to 15% of people with hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome caused by the Dobrava or Hantaan hantavirus strains may die of the infection. More moderate strains such as Seoul, Saaremaa, and Puumala viruses typically result in death in less than 1% of cases. Infections that cause HFRS are more common in Asia and Europe.

How is hantavirus diagnosed and treated?

Diagnosing hantavirus is complex. Patients often develop acute respiratory distress, with fluid leaking into their lungs, a high fever, or other severe symptoms before seeing the doctor. An infectious diseases expert can examine the patient and order testing for zoonotic infections, which are viruses such as hantavirus that spread from animals to humans. At many hospitals, these samples are sent to an outside lab, which may take several days to analyze and return a definitive diagnosis.

UT Southwestern infectious diseases experts are actively improving our ability to diagnose hantavirus onsite. We are collaborating with epidemiologists to develop a new sequencing laboratory where we will be able to analyze the genetic material of virus and bacterial samples at UTSW instead of having to send them to a third-party lab. Our goal is to have the lab operational by 2027.

There is currently no cure or vaccine for hantavirus. Treatment typically includes management of symptoms, which often includes hydration, rest, and breathing support. In the intensive care unit, doctors may use extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) or a ventilator to help patients breathe as their lungs heal.

If you have a high fever and severe body aches, talk with a doctor. Even if the cause is not hantavirus, these symptoms could indicate a serious illness. Be particularly mindful if there are symptoms that don't usually occur together, such as flu-like symptoms along with a skin rash, confusion, or memory lapses.

How can I prevent hantavirus infection?

Hantavirus infections are rare in the U.S., but as we've seen recently, they can happen during travel as well as in areas with rodents such as attics or garages.

Take these precautions to reduce your risk:

Wear a mask in areas that have been uninhabited. Examples include cleaning a cabin that has been vacant for a period of time or working in an environment where there may have been a rodent infestation or you come across rodent droppings.

in areas that have been uninhabited. Examples include cleaning a cabin that has been vacant for a period of time or working in an environment where there may have been a rodent infestation or you come across rodent droppings. Ensure proper ventilation , such as air filtration or open windows and doors, when working in spaces where there may have been rodent activity.

, such as air filtration or open windows and doors, when working in spaces where there may have been rodent activity. Avoid direct contact with rodent feces or urine when possible.

Hantavirus has been dominating the headlines recently, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should cancel your vacation plans this summer. Hundreds of cruises set sail every day without incident. That said, it's valuable to be aware of potential risks when large groups of people are together in close quarters.

If you develop serious respiratory symptoms, don't delay care. Talk with a doctor right away. Try to remember any details that could inform the diagnosis, such as recent trips or spring cleaning. The more information you share, the earlier you can be diagnosed – and the better your chances of avoiding serious respiratory complications.