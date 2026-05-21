Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly honors global leaders advancing public health equity

Today, the World Health Assembly recognized individuals and institutions whose contributions to global health have gone far beyond the call of duty. Six laureates representing diverse backgrounds and contexts were honoured by the President of the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly, Dr Víctor Elias Atallah Lajam of Dominican Republic, together with representatives of the foundations that have provided these prizes over the last 40 years, and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The 2026 prizes celebrate the remarkable dedication of the six awardees to advancing primary health care, reducing inequities and bringing the goal of health for all closer to reality. Selected by WHO's Executive Board in February 2026, the 2026 laureates reflect a shared commitment to improving health outcomes through scientific excellence, innovation and community outreach. Their work ranges from strengthening primary health care systems and advancing disease control to empowering communities and expanding access to essential services for the most vulnerable populations.

This year marks 20 years since the passing of Dr LEE Jong-wook, WHO's sixth Director-General, who passed away unexpectedly during the World Health Assembly in 2006. One of the prizes awarded today, the Dr LEE Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health, honours his legacy and enduring contribution to global health.

Winners of the 2026 public health prizes

Sasakawa Health Prize

The Banconi Community Health Association (ASACOBA), Mali

Recognized for its pioneering role in strengthening community-based primary health care and empowering underserved populations through locally driven health services.

United Arab Emirates Health Foundation Prize

Dr Worawit Tontiwattanasap, Thailand

Recognized for transforming access to health services for rural, stateless and cross-border populations through outreach services, training and policy advocacy.

State of Kuwait Health Promotion Foundation's His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for the Promotion of Healthy Ageing

Professor Bruno Vellas, France

Recognized for advancing and developing innovative, community-based approaches to care for older people.

SingHealth, Singapore

Recognized for its integrated, cross-sectoral and community-centred strategies supporting healthy ageing and age-friendly environments.

Dr LEE Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health

Professor Mohammad Abul Faiz, Bangladesh

Recognized for his lifelong contribution to public health, particularly in addressing diseases affecting rural, poor and marginalized populations.

Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion