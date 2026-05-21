Study supports reusable catheters as safe and cost-effective alternatives

Reusable catheters are just as safe for patients as single-use ones and do not increase the risk of urinary tract infections, a new study has found.

Thousands of people use the devices to empty their bladders as much as four times a day on average, and the plastic tubes are used just once before being discarded.

Researchers from the University of Southampton followed hundreds of patients for a year to measure the health impact of reusable intermittent urinary catheters against single-use ones.

They discovered that those who tested reusable catheters used 35 per cent fewer antibiotics compared to their single-use only counterparts.

The landmark study, published in the International Journal of Nursing Studies, was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Experts say the findings could save the NHS millions and cut down on thousands of tonnes of plastic waste produced each year.

Until now, there has been a real lack of high-quality evidence to support the reuse of catheters. But, with our study, we can say for the first time that it is a safe option to switch to reusable catheters." Mandy Fader, Lead Author, Professor, School of Health Sciences, University of Southampton

For decades, patients in the UK have been strictly advised by healthcare professionals to use single-use catheters to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs), leaving no choice for those wanting to use the more green-friendly reusable options.

The Southampton study followed 578 participants across a 12-month period, split into two groups – one of which stuck to single-use tubes.

The other group, however, used both the reusable and single-use catheters, and were given a kit to wash them in soap and water, followed by a soak in chlorine solution.

Scientists found 29 per cent of those in the mixed-use group had at least one UTI during the year, compared to about 34 per cent of those who used a fresh one each time.

Study co-author Margaret Macaulay, also from Southampton, said: "The NHS is full of single-use products, and many healthcare professionals caution against reusable items because of the risk of infection.

"However, our results clearly show that reusable catheters can and should be used by the NHS without increasing infection rates.

"People should have the choice to switch depending on their lifestyle needs – and cut down on the throwaway culture in our health service."

According to the research team, around 100 million single-use catheters are prescribed by the NHS across the UK every year.

They also found that cost of the single-use tubes to taxpayers has risen from £22million in 1998 to around £200million in 2026.

"A box of 30 single-use catheters can cost about £50," added Southampton Professor of Continence Cathy Murphy.

"Reusable catheters in our trial cost less than 10p per use and can be reused for a month. If just 25 per cent of patients made the switch, the NHS could save millions."

Professor Marian Knight, NIHR Programme Director of Programme Grants for Applied Research said: "This study is a powerful example of how NIHR-funded research could lead to real-world impact, improving patient choice, saving the NHS millions, and reducing plastic waste.

"These findings will give the NHS the evidence it needs to consider introducing reusable catheters.

"It shows that thousands of people who use catheters every day could choose reusable catheters without concern about an increased risk of infection compared with single-use options, giving patients access to a more environmentally friendly choice."