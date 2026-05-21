Universal free school meals linked to fewer student suspensions

A study published in Economic Inquiry provides new evidence that universal free school meals can meaningfully reduce out‐of‐school suspensions in both elementary and secondary schools.

Using updated information and methods that more accurately account for how policies across US schools were adopted over time, the research builds on earlier conclusions showing null effects. Investigators found that adopting universal meals decreased suspensions by approximately 10% for elementary students and 6% for middle and high school students. These impacts were more pronounced in schools with fewer students who were eligible for free and reduced-price meals before the policies were adopted.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Department of Agriculture granted waivers to schools for serving all students free meals since 2020, but in June of 2022, Congress rejected the federal funding required to sustain universal meals. Many states have returned to the traditional way of providing school meals (free, reduced-price, and full- price), some have decided to continue to provide free meals, and others are analyzing the costs and benefits of adopting universal school meals.

Our findings highlight universal free meals as not just a nutrition policy, but a tool for improving school climate and equity-especially in schools that previously served fewer low‐income students." Andres Cuadros-Meñaca, PhD, corresponding author, University of Northern Iowa