Researchers uncover immune mechanisms behind polycystic kidney disease progression

A new review has illuminated a critical but often overlooked dimension of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)—its immune microenvironment. Traditionally regarded as a genetic disorder driven by mutations in the PKD1 and PKD2 genes, ADPKD is now being redefined by the recognition of chronic inflammation, immune cell infiltration, and immune signaling pathways as key contributors to disease progression.

This comprehensive synthesis of current evidence reveals a complex interaction between innate and adaptive immune responses that fosters cyst growth, renal fibrosis, and loss of kidney function. Macrophages—both resident and monocyte-derived—play a particularly dynamic role, with M1-type macrophages fueling inflammation in early disease stages and M2-type macrophages promoting fibrosis in later stages. These immune cells are activated by damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) released from stressed epithelial cells and orchestrate downstream inflammatory cascades through cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6.



The review also highlights the role of immune checkpoints, including PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4, which are upregulated in ADPKD kidneys and appear to regulate T cell activity within the cystic milieu. Furthermore, components of the complement system, particularly the alternative complement pathway, are found to be hyperactivated, implicating them in both inflammatory signaling and cyst expansion.



Beyond characterizing these mechanisms, the article explores the therapeutic promise of modulating the immune system. Targeted interventions—ranging from MCP-1 and MIF inhibitors to immune checkpoint blockers and NF-κB/JAK-STAT pathway modulators—have shown efficacy in preclinical models. Compounds like triptolide, resveratrol, and rosmarinic acid are among the agents demonstrating potential to suppress inflammation, inhibit cyst growth, or attenuate fibrosis. Importantly, these therapies reflect a shift from symptom management to immune-targeted disease modification.



The findings redefine ADPKD not just as a structural or genetic disease, but as one deeply intertwined with immune regulation. This paradigm shift opens the door to innovative treatment strategies that may significantly improve long-term outcomes for the millions affected worldwide. As research continues, the immune landscape of the kidney may offer new hope in halting or even reversing this progressive and often debilitating condition.