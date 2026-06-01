Justicia carnea extract alleviates oxidative stress in pancreatitis

Background and objectives

Chronic pancreatitis is an inflammatory disease and is difficult to manage despite advancements in medical science. This study examined the effect of water/ethanol extracts of Justicia carnea leaves on oxidative stress and glucagon expression in a mouse model of chronic pancreatitis induced by trinitrobenzenesulfonic acid (TNBS).

Methods

Twenty-five male Swiss albino mice were randomized and treated intrarectally with vehicle (the control group) or TNBS. Some TNBS-treated mice were treated orally with 200 mg/kg or 400 mg/kg J. carnea extracts, or with the positive control, 500 mg/kg sulfasalazine, every other day on three occasions. Oxidative stress markers and pancreatic glucagon expression were assessed.

Results

Compared with the healthy control mice, treatment with TNBS significantly decreased the levels of pancreatic glutathione (0.89 µmol/g tissue vs. 7.16 µmol/g tissue in the control) and glutathione peroxidase activity, but significantly increased the levels of α-amylase and lipase activities, lipid peroxidation, total antioxidant capacity, and nitric oxide, as well as serum C-reactive protein (P < 0.05 for all), accompanied by severe inflammation and reduced glucagon expression in the pancreatic tissues. The toxic effects of TNBS were significantly mitigated by treatment with J. carnea extracts.

Conclusions

In mice with pancreatitis initiated by TNBS, extract from J. carnea showed strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. While increasing levels of antioxidant enzymes including GSH, GPx, SOD, CAT, and TAC, the therapy effectively decreased oxidative stress markers like MDA. Additionally, a noteworthy anti-inflammatory effect is indicated by the reduction in NO, lipase, and α-amylase levels. The study's immunohistochemical and histological analyses provide evidence of J. carnea's ability to effectively treat pancreatic damage instigated by TNBS.