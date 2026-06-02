New blood test tracks real time gene expression inside living brain tissue

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Rice UniversityJun 2 2026

Cell function is determined by how DNA is expressed into proteins. That process includes two main steps - transcription, when messenger RNA (mRNA) makes copies of active genes, and translation, when mRNA guides protein assembly.

Knowing which genes are active at any given moment would make it possible to track the body's response to factors in the environment or medication or to track the progression of an illness, along with tracking other key responses. Bioengineers at Rice University have developed a way to map transcription profiles in living brain tissue with great accuracy based solely on a blood sample.

This is the first demonstration of measuring transcription for targeted genes nondestructively in living tissue. That means that we can actually select which gene we want to study and then see how it expresses over time within the same organism. That allows us to see what happens before, for example, a disease occurs and how gene expression changes as that disease progresses."

Jerzy Szablowski, Study Corresponding Author and Assistant Professor, Boengineering, Rice University

The transcription-tracking tool combines two cutting-edge technologies ⎯ engineered reporter molecules called Released Markers of Activity (RMAs) pioneered by Szablowski and his team, and sensors that detect the presence of target mRNA in the cell then trigger the production and release of RMAs into the bloodstream.

"I combined two recent technologies to establish a new in vivo interface - monitoring of transcription in living tissues," said Sho Watanabe, a postdoctoral researcher in the Szablowski lab who is a first author on the study.

Szablowski said the new method, called In-vivo Tracking of Active Transcription, or INTACT, is scalable and "in theory, should allow monitoring any gene by simply including its sequence in a genetic construct." For instance, INTACT could be used to track the expression of genes associated with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's or even ones associated with a specific neural circuit.

"You do not have to make a bespoke reagent for each and every one these genes ⎯ instead, the targeting of genes is programmable," Szablowski said.

Related Stories

The new method unlocks capabilities similar to next generation sequencing (NGS) and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), impactful technologies that have allowed researchers to move from analyzing genes and molecules in a sample individually to tracking them collectively. However, NGS and qPCR require the destruction of analyzed samples, which means they can only be deployed in excised tissue or cells grown in a petri dish. In contrast, INTACT tracks gene expression in living tissue over time.

"In the future, we want to make this omics revolution possible in living tissue" Szablowski said. "This is the first step, and we are already working on the next ones."

The researchers demonstrated the platform in an animal model, showing it could track three different brain regions at once. Szablowski said future development of the INTACT platform could lead to "highly multiplexed monitoring," where large numbers of different genes, neural circuits or brain regions could be tracked simultaneously.

Watanabe added that he expects INTACT "could be applied for monitoring gene expression, not only in the brain but in other tissues as well."

Before his work on RMAs as part of Szablowski's team, Watanabe studied muscle biology with a focus on extracellular vesicles, molecules cells use to communicate with each other. His next project will draw on both areas of expertise to explore the use of synthetic mechanisms to enable communication between different organs and areas in the body. He said the three years he spent working on INTACT were an important stage in his professional development.

Source:

Rice University

Journal reference:

Watanabe, S, et al (2026). Monitoring in vivo transcription with synthetic serum markers. Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-73486-2. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-73486-2.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Excess EXO1 protein may drive cancer DNA damage and treatment response
4basebio launches high-performance enzymatic ssDNA platform to accelerate next-generation gene editing
New SMArT platform improves safety of CRISPR gene editing
Scientists link schizophrenia risk gene to early cortical neuron changes
One-time gene editing cuts LDL cholesterol in early hypercholesterolemia trial
New genetic roadmap offers targeted treatment for rare inflammatory disorder
New study reveals nitric oxide’s widespread impact on genetics
Gene-based therapies could transform future pancreatitis treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ohio State study unlocks the long-standing mystery of RNA interference