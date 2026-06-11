Experimental vaccine protects against fentanyl and related opioids

Fentanyl and related variants of the synthetic opioid kill more Americans each year than car accidents and gun violence combined. In too-high doses, the drugs hijack brain chemistry and shut down the signals that control breathing. Existing medical interventions can reverse an overdose, but only if given quickly enough after it occurs.

Now, scientists at Scripps Research have shown the feasibility of a completely different approach to combating fentanyl deaths: a vaccine that teaches the immune system to rapidly neutralize the drug before it reaches the brain in the first place. The research, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry on May 12, 2026, suggests that their vaccine candidate could work against not only fentanyl itself, but most fentanyl-related "designer drugs"-altered versions of fentanyl made to boost its effects or evade detection.

What this research shows us is that we don't have to keep playing catch-up with every new synthetic designer drug that emerges. By training the immune system to recognize the entire fentanyl class-not just individual structures-we can stay ahead of illicit drug traffickers." Kim Janda, senior author, the Ely R. Callaway, Jr. Professor of Chemistry, Scripps Research

Researchers have long been working to develop a vaccine that could be used to prevent opioid deaths by generating antibodies that intercept fentanyl in the bloodstream. Janda's group has previously developed vaccine candidates against both fentanyl and heroin. However, these vaccines typically require the drug itself, or something that closely mimics it, to train the immune system. This poses problems in both the development of the vaccine (because the drugs are so tightly regulated) and its specificity (the immune system learns to recognize only the particular drug used).

"The way the fentanyl landscape is evolving, the black-market drug makers are constantly coming up with new versions to skirt regulations and avoid detection in standard screenings," says Janda. "We need countermeasures that are going to work against all these future variants at once, not just one at a time."

Recently, Janda's team created a modified version of fentanyl that retained its pain-relieving properties while eliminating many of its dangerous side effects. In the new work, the researchers tested whether a similar molecule-which had a core structure different from fentanyl but includes some similar components-could be used in a vaccine.

"When we started testing this molecule as a vaccine component, we honestly didn't know if it would work," says Arran Stewart, a research associate in the Janda lab and first author of the study. "The conventional wisdom says that to get the immune system to recognize fentanyl, you have to use something that looks like fentanyl. We were doing the opposite."

The team attached the new modified fentanyl to a carrier protein and used it to vaccinate mice in four doses over eight weeks. The results revealed a surprise: the immune system didn't need an exact structural match to generate antibodies against fentanyl. Instead, it recognized a general molecular fingerprint shared across the entire fentanyl drug class.

When the team tested the resulting antibodies against different fentanyl designer drugs, the vaccine showed exactly the kind of pan specificity they had been looking for. The antibodies bound tightly to fentanyl and other dangerous variants-including carfentanil, China White, acetylfentanyl and furanylfentanyl. Yet they ignored clinically used opioids like morphine, oxycodone, remifentanil and alfentanil.

More importantly, when vaccinated mice were given fentanyl doses that would normally cause severe respiratory depression, the animals' breathing remained nearly normal. Measurements of fentanyl concentration in the brain showed that the vaccine had reduced levels there by roughly 70% compared to mice that didn't receive the vaccine.

Clinical trials are still needed to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in humans, but Janda says the platform could potentially be used to prevent overdoses in people in substance abuse recovery programs or others at high risk of fentanyl exposure.

"The public health potential here is significant," says Janda. "But so is the lesson that we can design vaccines that recognize an entire drug class, not just a singular drug."

In addition to Janda and Stewart, authors of the study, "Redefining Drug Immune Recognition: A Radically Reconfigured Molecular Architecture Enables Broad Fentanyl-Class Protection," are Lisa Eubanks, Bin Zhou and Rachel Steinhardt, all from Scripps Research.

This work was supported by the Shadek Family Foundation.