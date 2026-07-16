New guideline offers recommendations for testosterone replacement therapy use

The Society's Clinical Practice Guideline on testosterone replacement therapy in men with hypogonadism offers recommendations on appropriate testing and prescribing practices.
1. The focus should be on having an accurate diagnosis from a clinician.
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The diagnosis of hypogonadism requires ascertainment of men with symptoms of decreased testosterone, plus consistently low, accurately measured blood total and free testosterone in lab tests. The approach and definition of the diagnosis is the same for a man of any age.
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Symptoms alone are not diagnostic of hypogonadism. Low energy, libido, and mood are common in aging men with many causes. Healthcare providers need to rule out reversible contributors first, such as obesity and medications such as corticosteroids or opioid use.
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Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) at a dosage that is similar to what a man would typically make has clear benefits for men with appropriately diagnosed hypogonadism and a disease that affects the testes, pituitary, or hypothalamus as the cause.
2. While recent studies have addressed some concerns, we need more research to fully understand TRT's risks.
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Screening and monitoring are needed if testosterone therapy is initiated. Prostate cancer develops slowly, and trials may not have followed men long enough, so risk assessment before starting treatment and careful monitoring during treatment remain essential.
3. Consistent diagnosis and testing quality would ensure the men who need treatment receive it.
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The use of a testosterone assay that has been certified by the CDC HoST program ensures that the assays have been standardized and "harmonized"; results from testosterone assays that are certified by the CDC are similar because harmonization is a process that smooths out the differences. This is very important because many testosterone assays are inaccurate, yield widely variable results, and have improper normal (reference) ranges.