A systematic review of in vitro studies evaluating the efficacy of mouth rinses on SARS-CoV-2

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). SARS-CoV-2, which belongs to the family Coronaviridae of the genus Betacoronavirus, was first reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

SARS-CoV-2 is extremely infectious and is transmitted through infected human droplets while coughing, sneezing, or even while talking. As of August 20, 2021, SARS-CoV-2 has infected over 211 million worldwide and caused the deaths of more than 4.4 million.

Study: In vitro studies evaluating the efficacy of mouth rinses on Sars-Cov-2: A systematic review. Image Credit: suma2020 / Shutterstock.com

Background

The epithelial cells of the oral mucosa have been reported to have a high expression of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. The spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2 binds with ACE2 to infect the host cell.

Recently, scientists have discovered that the saliva of COVID-19 infected patients contains a high viral load in the first week after the onset of symptoms. Even in asymptomatic patients, the presence of a high viral load in the oropharynx has also been observed.

These studies, therefore, indicate the role of the oral cavity in the spread of SARS-CoV-2. For these reasons, dental professionals are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 infection as a result of the manner of treatment that requires them to be near the patients.

Many mouth rinse products have antiviral properties. Several organizations, such as the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, have proposed the use of such mouth rinses prior to a dental procedure in order to lower the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

About the study

A new study published in the Journal of Infection and Public Health aims to evaluate the current body of published in vitro research related to the efficacy of mouthwashes in preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

To this end, the researchers retrieved a total of 162 titles, of which thirteen had a full-text review. However, only eight were included in this study.

This systematic review revealed the efficacy of molecules in different mouthwashes on SARS-COV-2. Among the tested mouthwashes, the Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) containing mouthwash was reported to be most effective against SARS-CoV-2.

Image Credit: New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Active mouthwash ingredients and COVID-19

PVP-I

PVP-I is a bactericidal and virucidal agent that is effective against several members of betacoronavirus such as SARS-CoV and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). PVP-I affects the nucleic acid structures of these viruses and disrupts surface proteins to ultimately block viral binding to cells.

Related Stories

The studies considered in this review provided robust evidence that PVP-I can inactivate SARS-CoV-2, even after a brief 15-second contact and at low concentrations. This review also highlighted the cytotoxic effects associated with PVP-I. To this end, PVP-I appears to be toxic for the oral and nasal mucosa at a concentration higher than 2.5% and 5%, respectively.

Although commercially available mouthwashes containing PVP-I do not reach the aforementioned concentrations, this is one of the most important parameters that must be evaluated while developing new formulations. Importantly, PVP-I mouth rinse must be avoided by pregnant women and individuals who are allergic to iodine. Additionally, individuals with underlying thyroid disease or those who are receiving radioactive iodine therapy must refrain from PVP-I mouth rinse.

Ethanol

The current study also found that SARS-CoV-2 is highly sensitive to a high concentration of ethanol (60%–70%), which is commonly used for surface decontamination. This concentration of ethanol is commonly used as a result of its ability to interfere with the lipid envelope, which subsequently leads to virus inactivation.

Some commercially available mouthwashes contain a very low concentration of ethanol. Several studies have shown that the combination of a low concentration of ethanol and essential oils is effective against enveloped viruses.

Ammonium compounds

Other bioactive components that are used in mouthwashes are quaternary ammonium compounds like dequalinium chloride and benzalkonium chloride. These active components were also evaluated to determine their efficacy in reducing the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the oral cavity. However, the mechanism behind their antiviral activity has not been documented.

Hydrogen peroxide

Many researchers have also studied the efficacy of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in reducing viral loads. This component was found to effectively inactivate viruses, such as influenza A and B viruses, adenoviruses, and rhinoviruses.

H2O2 damages the nucleic acid of the virus and increases the permeability of the cell membrane. However, previous studies revealed that H2O2 failed to significantly reduce viral titers. Another reason why H2O2 is not an ideal component of mouthwashes is that it is more cytotoxic than PVP-I, even after it is diluted.

Chlorhexidine

Another common active ingredient in mouthwashes is chlorhexidine (CHX), which possesses bactericidal and bacteriostatic properties. This active ingredient is effective against enveloped viruses, such as herpesvirus 1, influenza A, and cytomegalovirus.

Conclusion

One of the limitations of the current study is that several methodological aspects and comparison groups varied between the studies. However, the authors indicated that all the evidence from in vitro studies shows that PVP-I has higher antiviral activity compared to other commonly used molecules.

The researchers emphasized that more clinical studies must be conducted to validate the effectiveness of active ingredients present in mouthwashes discussed in this review.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2021, August 20). A systematic review of in vitro studies evaluating the efficacy of mouth rinses on SARS-CoV-2. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 20, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210820/A-systematic-review-of-in-vitro-studies-evaluating-the-efficacy-of-mouth-rinses-on-SARS-CoV-2.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "A systematic review of in vitro studies evaluating the efficacy of mouth rinses on SARS-CoV-2". News-Medical. 20 August 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210820/A-systematic-review-of-in-vitro-studies-evaluating-the-efficacy-of-mouth-rinses-on-SARS-CoV-2.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "A systematic review of in vitro studies evaluating the efficacy of mouth rinses on SARS-CoV-2". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210820/A-systematic-review-of-in-vitro-studies-evaluating-the-efficacy-of-mouth-rinses-on-SARS-CoV-2.aspx. (accessed August 20, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2021. A systematic review of in vitro studies evaluating the efficacy of mouth rinses on SARS-CoV-2. News-Medical, viewed 20 August 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210820/A-systematic-review-of-in-vitro-studies-evaluating-the-efficacy-of-mouth-rinses-on-SARS-CoV-2.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 infection more potent than vaccine-elicited ones
Utah warns of Delta variant eroding COVID vaccine effectiveness
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers decreased protection six months after second dose, suggests Israeli study
SARS-CoV-2 Iota variant increases mortality risk among older adults
Thai study looks at CoronaVac vaccine vs. natural immunity to SARS-COV-2 variants
Natural vs. vaccine-induced COVID-19 immunity
Vaccinating previously infected induces more potent antibodies less susceptible to escape from SARS-CoV-2 variants
New estimate of total immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in Texas

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants