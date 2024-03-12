Rethinking recovery timelines for robotic lung surgery patients

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 12 2024University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Are surgeons giving patients unrealistic expectations about recovery after robotic lung surgery? That's what CU Department of Surgery faculty member Robert Meguid, M.D., MPH, and surgery resident Adam Dyas, M.D., set out to discover after realizing the guidance they were offering patients might be based on outdated or anecdotal information.

Traditionally, in surgery, we're taught to tell patients that they'll be back to normal from surgery within six weeks. In thoracic surgery over the past five or six years, we've had an increase in the percentage of operations that are done robotically, as opposed to via open or video-assisted minimally invasive approaches. Anecdotally, we're seeing patients have less pain and quicker return to function after robotic surgery, but we haven't actually studied it. When I tell patients, 'You'll be back to normal or near normal by six weeks,' it's a supposition. It's not evidence based."

Robert Meguid, M.D., MPH, professor of cardiothoracic surgery

Collecting the data

So Meguid and Dyas set out to collect the evidence, administering to patients a survey that measured such recovery elements as cognition, physical function, depression, fatigue, sleep disturbance, pain interference, and ability to participate in social roles and activities. Patients who received a robotic anatomic lung resection -; robotic surgery to remove part of the lung, most often for treatment of lung cancer -; were given the survey by thoracic surgery clinic team members at their preoperative and postoperative clinic visits, then via email at 30 days and 90 days after the operation, to see how their perceived quality of life changed over time.

Gathering what's known in medical research as patient-reported outcomes is an important part of refining care, Meguid says.

"Traditionally, we've dictated to patients what their care will be as physicians and surgeons, but appropriately and importantly, there's been an ongoing shift in medicine to engage the patients to figure out what their care is and what they want," Meguid says. "This is a way to understand how they're recovering, as opposed to just doing a physical examination, seeing them in clinic and looking at their incisions and checking their vitals. This is much more real. Patient-reported recovery is how you think you're doing, how you feel, compared to how you want to be feeling."

The researchers collected data on 75 individuals, finding to their surprise that patients were not fully recovered even after 90 days, despite the common wisdom they were hearing from surgeons prior to their operations.

"We found that on average, the summary quality-of-life score remained below pre-surgery baseline scores, even at 90 days, which was somewhat surprising," Dyas says. "Even at three months, patients were not at their baseline quality of life pre-surgery. The physical aspect was almost back at baseline, but some of the individual cognitive domains had not quite returned to their baseline scores, and in fact, even decreased as time went on."

Using the results

The results, published in January in the Journal of Robotic Surgery, can better inform surgeons what to tell patients about recovery, Dyas says -; information that may in itself aid in some quality-of-life elements.

Related Stories

"If they're expecting to be fully well by three months and they're not, that could affect their mental and emotional wellbeing in and of itself," Dyas says. "There's also an opportunity to look at interventions to potentially alleviate or quicken recovery to baseline quality of life -; to see if there are any interventions we could potentially apply to patients to help either in the preoperative area or post operative timeframe to try and get these quality-of-life measures back to baseline more quickly."

Those interventions could include physical therapy and counseling, Meguid says, as well as referrals to various specialists.

 "We can use this data to guide individual patient recovery plans that include physical therapy, pulmonary rehab, psychiatric counseling, increased frequency of postoperative visits, and referral to pain clinics," he says. "There's no reason we shouldn't be able to do that at our institution, because the data collection methods already exist. I perceive that as the future of what we could do."

Changing communication

Dyas and Meguid currently have no plans to follow patients any farther out post-recovery, though they note that the stage is set for other researchers to do so. The most important takeaway for other surgeons, they say, is to be more thoughtful about how they communicate with patients prior to surgery.

 "This has really informed my discussions with patients," Meguid says. "I tell them that most of the recovery happens in the first six weeks, similar to what I told them before, but that it takes longer than three months to get back to the quality of life you had before surgery. It's critical, as physicians and surgeons, that we educate patients to the best of our knowledge about what recovery is going to be like so they can appropriately consider surgery, and they can plan their recovery with their family. We want them to have reasonable expectations about recovery so they're not feeling betrayed by the medical system that's there to help them. "

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Journal reference:

Dyas, A.R., et al. (2024) Timing of recovery of quality of life after robotic anatomic lung resection. Journal of Robotic Surgery. doi.org/10.1007/s11701-023-01795-5

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The long-term outcomes of diabetes remission and its impact on health
Study links symptomatic dizziness to higher mortality risk
Comparing perioperative differences: Sleeve gastrectomy vs. Roux-en-Y gastric bypass
Gastric bypass shows slight edge over sleeve gastrectomy in long-term study
Deep brain stimulation may improve quality of life in Parkinsons disease
Evaluating the effectiveness and safety of single-port robot-assisted technique in nipple-sparing mastectomy procedures
What does the future hold for obesity medication development?
Breakthrough obesity treatments on the horizon, rivaling surgery's success

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
International research collaboration leads to breakthrough in antibiotic resistance testing using DNA sequencing