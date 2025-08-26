Can eating yogurt every week lower your type 2 diabetes risk?

With type 2 diabetes rates soaring, new FDA-approved messaging highlights yogurt as a practical dietary choice backed by observational evidence linking regular intake to reduced disease risk.

A recent article in The Journal of Nutrition highlights credible but limited scientific evidence linking yogurt consumption to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D). This evidence was central to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) 2024 decision to allow a qualified health claim on yogurt.

They concluded that consuming yogurt regularly is associated with a lower risk of T2D, and that the FDA’s health claim enables public health messaging that can encourage yogurt consumption and thus increase the intake of nutrients of public health concern, such as calcium.

Background

The FDA's review took six years, starting with a 2018 petition containing 117 studies that later grew to 140 references before their final 2024 decision involved scrutinizing 28 key studies.

T2D is a growing public health concern in the United States, with prevalence increasing by approximately 20% between 2012 and 2022, now affecting over 12% of adults. The burden is particularly high among non-Hispanic Black individuals and women.

Alarmingly, one in five people with diabetes, around 8.7 million, remain undiagnosed, while nearly 98 million Americans have prediabetes, significantly increasing their future disease risk. Prediabetes progresses to diabetes at a rate of 5–10% per year.

Social and environmental factors such as poverty, food insecurity, poor neighborhood conditions, and limited healthcare access further drive disparities in T2D. The financial impact is also immense, with one-quarter of U.S. healthcare spending linked to diabetes, costing over $400 billion in 2022.

Evidence shows that lifestyle changes, including diet, weight management, and regular physical activity, can substantially reduce the risk of diabetes, as demonstrated by the Diabetes Prevention Program.

However, there is still a need for more practical, consumer-friendly dietary guidance. Food-based recommendations, particularly within ‘food is medicine’ initiatives, can help translate research into everyday choices.

Amid rising T2D rates, yogurt stands out as a food linked with lower T2D risk. The FDA’s 2024 approval of a qualified health claim strengthens yogurt’s position in public health messaging focused on promoting better dietary patterns and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Lifestyle interventions and the role of yogurt

Amounts matter differently globally: Research showed significant risk reduction with specific intakes: at least 2 US servings weekly, around 120g/day for low-fat yogurt in Iran, and roughly 45g/day for whole-milk yogurt in Spain.

Research shows that diet, physical activity, and weight management significantly lower T2D risk, as seen in the Diabetes Prevention Program. However, consumer-friendly dietary guidance remains limited.

Within ‘food is medicine’ approaches, yogurt has emerged as a promising option, supported by studies linking its consumption to lower diabetes risk. This evidence led to the FDA’s 2024 approval of a qualified health claim stating that “Eating yogurt regularly, at least two cups (three servings) per week, may reduce risk of T2D according to limited scientific evidence.” The claim applies to all yogurt products meeting FDA standards of identity, including drinkable yogurts.

To grant such claims, the FDA reviews scientific dossiers, conducts independent literature searches, and assesses only well-designed human studies that meet specific criteria. Evidence is rated high, moderate, or low quality based on methodology, population relevance, and statistical rigor.

Products using the claim must also comply with the FDA’s disqualifying nutrient thresholds for fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium.

For yogurt, the petition submitted in 2018 included 117 references, later expanded to 140. After review, the FDA deemed 28 observational studies sufficiently rigorous, covering more than 860,000 participants across multiple countries.

Evidence supporting the claim

Yogurt's natural acidity might play a hidden role: Beyond nutrients and probiotics, scientists suggest yogurt's unique acidic nature could influence how the body absorbs key components.

Across nine high-quality prospective cohort studies, researchers found that greater yogurt intake is repeatedly associated with significantly lower T2D risk, ranging from 11% to 40%. Major US cohorts, including the Nurses’ Health Studies and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, have consistently shown that consuming at least two servings of yogurt each week correlates with a reduced risk of diabetes.

Similar findings were observed in Spain and Iran. Substituting yogurt for other dairy products, such as cheese, also lowered risk by about 16%. While some studies found variations by gender or yogurt type (low-fat vs. whole-fat), overall results supported the protective role of yogurt.

Several mechanisms may explain these findings. Yogurt provides essential nutrients, including B vitamins, which are associated with a lower risk of diabetes. Fermentation processes enhance nutrient bioavailability, while probiotics and fermentation byproducts may improve gut health and reduce inflammation, both of which are factors associated with enhanced insulin sensitivity.

Increasing yogurt consumption in America

Plain yogurt needs a taste boost for many: Recognizing taste is the top driver for consumers, the paper suggests health professionals help people enjoy plain, low-sugar yogurt by creatively adding it to recipes and meals.

As T2D and other lifestyle-related diseases rise, food-based approaches are increasingly important for prevention. Americans underconsume dairy, with yogurt intake averaging only 0.1 cup per day, and national surveys show just 6% of children and 5% of adults regularly eat yogurt. Only about 12.5% of Americans meet recommended dairy intake levels overall.

Since yogurt already carries positive associations, such as health, taste, and probiotics, public health communications can leverage these perceptions to promote its role in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Nutritionally, yogurt provides calcium, B vitamins, potassium, and sometimes vitamin D, alongside protein that supports satiety, muscle, and bone health. It is generally low in sodium and not a major source of added sugars, though emphasizing plain or low/no-added-sugar options is key to aligning with dietary guidelines.

Consumers are increasingly open to food-based health solutions, with many seeking to improve their energy, manage their weight, or prevent chronic diseases through a balanced diet. Taste remains the primary motivator for yogurt consumption, highlighting opportunities to promote its versatility in meals and snacks.

Health professionals, as trusted sources, can help individuals incorporate yogurt into culturally appropriate dietary patterns while reinforcing the evidence linking it to a reduced risk of diabetes.

The article also notes that all supporting evidence came from observational studies, which cannot prove causality, and that no randomized controlled trials directly demonstrated an effect of conventional yogurt on diabetes incidence. The FDA emphasized the need for careful consideration before using the claim on high-sugar yogurts, although no specific fat or sugar thresholds were enforced.

It is also important to note that Danone North America funded the paper’s symposium and article, and Danone, the National Dairy Council, or the International Food Information Council employ several authors.