Rice’s SynthX Center leads interdisciplinary effort to tackle rare lymphatic disorders

Rice University's SynthX Center, directed by Han Xiao, has received an up to five-year, $18 million award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Lymphatic Imaging, Genomics and pHenotyping Technologies (LIGHT) program to develop innovative solutions for lymphatic diseases. This project award has the potential to transform the diagnosis and treatment of complex lymphatic anomalies (CLAs) and lymphedema, which are rare conditions that arise from abnormal growth of lymphatic vessels and can affect multiple organs.

LIGHT is led by ARPA-H program manager Kimberley Steel and will focus on two key technologies: the Visual Imaging System for Tracing and Analyzing Lymphatics with Photoacoustics (VISTA-LYMPH) and Digital Plasmonic Nanobubble Detection for Protein (DIAMOND-P). The award advances efforts to tackle rare, life-threatening lymphatic disorders such as Gorham-Stout disease, kaposiform lymphangiomatosis and generalized lymphatic anomaly, which are challenging to diagnose and treat, along with other lymphatic diseases.

This award from ARPA-H is a powerful validation of Rice's commitment to transformative research that addresses urgent health needs. This work exemplifies how bold science and cross-disciplinary collaboration can lead to real-world solutions with the potential to improve and even save lives." Amy Dittmar, the Howard. R Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs

Xiao, a professor of chemistry, biosciences and bioengineering and a Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Scholar, will oversee the project. He is collaborating with co-investigator Lei Li, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, and researchers from Texas Children's Hospital, the University of Texas at Dallas and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. This project will integrate photoacoustic imaging with proteomic tools to map lymphatic vessels and detect biomarkers.

Thomas Killian, dean of the Wiess School of Natural Sciences, emphasized the impact of the research. "This is exactly the kind of visionary, high-impact science we champion at Rice. It pushes the boundaries of discovery and drives meaningful advances in human health."

Transforming diagnostics

By enabling early, high-resolution imaging and biomarker-based diagnostics, the research team aims to facilitate accurate diagnoses, improve patient outcomes and reduce the health care burden associated with these diseases.

"Our goal is to create a system that provides real-time insights into the lymphatic system with unprecedented resolution, depth and safety," Xiao said.

The lymphatic system is crucial for maintaining fluid balance, immune responses and waste clearance; however, its tiny vessels are notoriously difficult to image. Traditional imaging modalities, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scans and ultrasound, often lack the spatial resolution or contrast needed to visualize the microscopic structure of lymphatic vessels deep within tissues.

A new imaging approach

The VISTA-LYMPH method uses a specialized imaging technique called photoacoustic tomography (PAT), developed in Li's lab. Li, who is the product development lead for this project and a pioneer in photoacoustic imaging, is also a member of Rice's Digital Health Initiative.

PAT combines light and sound, enabling it to visualize the body in greater depth and clarity than methods that rely solely on light. Early tests were conducted on animals without causing harm, successfully visualizing the entire body in fine detail. This level of precision is crucial for mapping the lymphatic system in areas such as the arms, legs, torso and neck, Li said.

"Thanks to ARPA-H's award, we will build the most advanced PAT system to image the body's lymphatic network with unprecedented resolution and speed, enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis," Li said.

Biomarkers for precision diagnosis

However, imaging alone is not sufficient. Many patients with lymphatic diseases do not present identifiable genetic mutations, and tissue biopsies can be invasive or impractical. To address this issue, the research team will employ proteomic strategies to identify new circulating biomarkers that complement the imaging data.

The researchers expect this tool to help them uncover new biological markers that indicate changes in health. When these biomarkers are combined with imaging results, the approach could lead to highly accurate, noninvasive tests with exceptional reliability.

"By validating VISTA-LYMPH and DIAMOND-P in both preclinical and clinical settings, the team aims to establish a comprehensive diagnostic pipeline for lymphatic diseases and potentially beyond," Xiao said.

Clarity and advancements

The researcher's comprehensive solutions have the potential to revolutionize the detection and treatment of lymphatic diseases. In addition to lymphedema, the insights gained may also assist in managing conditions associated with lymphatic dysfunction, such as cancer metastasis, cardiovascular disease and neurodegeneration. With this ARPA-H award, the research team is positioned to advance the fields of imaging, diagnostics and precision medicine in these areas, Xiao said.

The project highlights Rice's growing strength in biomedical innovation, where scientists and engineers collaborate to tackle complex health challenges. Established in 2024 as part of Rice's Momentous strategic plan, the SynthX Center is dedicated to developing groundbreaking drugs and technologies in close collaboration with cancer programs across the Texas Medical Center.

Central to this effort is SynthX's collaborative model, which allows discoveries to be quickly translated into tools with direct clinical impact.

"Ultimately, we want to bring clarity to diseases that have long remained in the shadows," Xiao said. "We hope this technology can provide patients with answers and treatments where there were only uncertainties before."