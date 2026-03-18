Panic buying spreads through perception, not actual supply shortages

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of the Sunshine CoastMar 18 2026

Panic buying doesn't just respond to shortages - it creates them. And according to a University of the Sunshine Coast behavioral scientist, the lessons learned during COVID-19 remain critical for preventing future buying frenzies. 

Dr Karina Rune, a researcher in health and behavioral sciences at UniSC, says panic buying is driven less by who people are and more by how risk and social behaviour are communicated during times of uncertainty. 

"We saw this clearly during COVID," said Dr Rune, whose collaborative research was published in a paper in Behavioral Sciences, Reducing Panic Buying During Crisis Lockdowns: A Randomized Controlled Trial of a Theory-Based Online Intervention'

"People weren't panic buying because they were anxious personalities or poor planners," she said. "They were responding to the belief that stockpiling was sensible, necessary, or something everyone else was doing." 

During Australia's COVID-19 lockdowns, supermarket shelves were stripped bare of toilet paper, cleaning products and long-life food as consumers rushed to stock up.

Similar behaviour continues to re-emerge during fuel shortages, extreme weather events and other disruptions, despite repeated assurances that supply chains are stable. 

The research led by Dr Rune and colleagues published in December 2025 found that people were more likely to buy extra when they believed there was a risk in not stockpiling, or when they perceived social approval for doing so. 

"When people think, 'If I don't buy now, I'll miss out,' or 'Everyone else is doing it,' panic buying becomes a rational response to uncertainty," Dr Rune said.

"The problem is, when lots of people do this at once, it creates the very shortages they're trying to avoid." 

Importantly, the research also showed what does not drive panic buying. Demographic factors such as age, gender, income and household size were not reliable predictors, nor were personality traits like intolerance of uncertainty or previous hoarding behaviour. 

"This tells us panic buying is a collective behaviour problem, not an individual failing," Dr Rune said. 

Building on these insights, Dr Rune's team tested whether panic buying could be reduced by changing the way messages are framed.

In a randomized controlled trial, Australian shoppers were shown brief, evidence-based messages designed to challenge beliefs about risk, social norms and the perceived 'smartness' of stockpiling. 

The result was a significant reduction in people's willingness and intention to panic buy, particularly for hygiene products and nonperishable food.

"The takeaway from COVID is that telling people 'don't panic' doesn't work," Dr Rune said.

"What does work is explaining how panic buying harms everyone, reinforcing that most people are buying normally, and addressing risk perceptions before shelves start to empty." 

As Australia continues to face climate-driven disasters and supply disruptions, Dr Rune says applying these behavioral lessons early could help prevent panic buying before it takes hold. 

"COVID showed us panic buying is predictable, which means it's preventable," she said. 

Source:

University of the Sunshine Coast

Journal reference:

Rune, K. T., et al. (2025). Reducing Panic Buying During Crisis Lockdowns: A Randomized Controlled Trial of a Theory-Based Online Intervention. Behavioral Sciences. DOI: 10.3390/bs16010042. https://www.mdpi.com/2076-328X/16/1/42

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
The long and short of it: Human penis size evolved for both attraction and rivalry, study suggests
Imaris 11 transforms image analysis with automated workflows and reproducible research tools
Can aging bring improvement instead of decline? Long-term study says yes
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
HORIBA UK launches new philanthropic initiative to advance scientific research and broaden STEM participation