Barrow Neuro Analytics Center grows to advance neuroscience research

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Dignity Health ArizonaApr 9 2026

Barrow Neurological Institute has expanded its Barrow Neuro Analytics Center, nearly doubling its dedicated research space to more than 18,000 square feet and bringing additional research programs into one location. The expansion of the center adds 8,317 square feet to the existing 10,099 square-foot facility and is located at Park Central in the Phoenix Medical Quarter.

This expansion is critical for neurological research. It will accelerate our ability to uncover more insights into environmental factors and health care access related to neurological disorders, ultimately guiding efforts to reduce disparities and disease burden."

Brad Racette, MD, FAAN, Chairman of Neurology and Senior Vice President at Barrow Neurological Institute

Launched in 2024, the Barrow Neuro Analytics Center has rapidly established itself as a trailblazer in neurological research. The center's team of researchers is globally renowned for its groundbreaking environmental, global neuroscience, and AI research. Researchers in the center conduct research in Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, stroke, ALS, and brain cancers using data-focused methods.

"The research conducted in the Barrow Neuro Analytics Center is critical to developing new treatments and finding answers for intractable neurological diseases. It is also helping shape global environmental policies to reduce disease burden," says Dr. Racette.

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Dignity Health Arizona

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

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