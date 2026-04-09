FTC drug divestiture policy may reduce competition, study finds

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California, Berkeley Haas School of BusinessApr 9 2026

Last month, Novartis completed its $11 billion acquisition of Avidity Biosciences-the latest in a string of major pharmaceutical mergers including Merck's acquisition of Verona Pharma and GSK's acquisition of RAPT Therapeutics. Given the critical importance of the industry, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wields powerful tools to ensure such mergers don't harm consumers or reduce competition.

Yet new data from UC Berkeley Haas and UC Law shows the FTC's historic remedy-requiring merging companies to divest pipeline drugs to third parties-appears to have backfired. The study, co-authored by Haas Associate Professor Yaniv Konchitchki and Robin Feldman, Gideon Schor, and Tanziuzzaman Sakib of UC Law, looked at 75 pipeline drugs divested over 13 years and found:

  • 81% failed to achieve FDA approval, market entry, and at least a 1% market share.
  • 50% never received FDA approval.
  • 30% were approved but discontinued for reasons other than safety or efficacy.
  • 20% reached the market but never broke 1% market share-with shares ranging from zero to roughly half of one percent. Even the survivors that made it to market failed to achieve even a minuscule foothold.

The researchers found that the consequences of the FTC's strategy have fallen hardest on consumers. Generic drugs-which drive down prices-made up 70 of the 75 divested drugs, yet only 14% had a successful market entry. Meanwhile, the brand-name drugs had a 75%–80% success rate.

Konchitchki says the findings provide important insights for both researchers and policymakers.

"Our research found that only 19% of divested pipeline drugs ultimately survive, where brand-name drugs and those held by larger companies have significantly higher survival rates," Konchitchki said. "The FTC's mission is to protect consumers and promote competition, but our evidence suggests its pipeline drug divestiture policy may actually be working against that goal-reinforcing the advantages of already-dominant companies while putting smaller competitors at a disadvantage. The net effect is less competition, not more."

Related Stories

The pharmaceutical industry is particularly sensitive to competition issues, given the limited number of competitors and the inflexibility of demand for prescription drugs. The researchers suggest the study may aid the FTC in seeking appropriate remedies.

They propose two alternative remedies:

  • "Crown Jewel Divestiture": The on-market product is sold instead of the pipeline product.
  • "Skin in the Game Divestiture": If the divested product fails to produce significant competition, the merged company must divest the on-market product.
Source:

University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business

Journal reference:

Pharmaceutical Mergers: Do We Have the Right Cure?

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research
Can collagen supplements really improve your skin?
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
Imaris 11 transforms image analysis with automated workflows and reproducible research tools

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Dandelion leaves boost brain-protective compounds after digestion