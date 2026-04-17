New review advances personalized care for meningioma patients

A comprehensive new review led by Mayo Clinic is helping shape how clinicians diagnose and treat meningioma, the most common primary brain tumor, with a focus on personalized, patient-centered care and the latest advances in precision oncology.

Published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology, the review brings together global expertise to map the future of meningioma care, highlighting innovations that aim to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.

"This work synthesizes rapidly evolving science to support more personalized care for patients with meningioma," says Gelareh Zadeh, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Neurologic Surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and senior author of the review. "With insights and technologies emerging quickly, there is an urgent need to translate new knowledge into clinical practice. This review helps care teams make more informed decisions to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients."

Putting patients first through precision medicine

Meningiomas account for about 37% of all central nervous system tumors and can significantly affect neurological function depending on their location.

Traditionally, treatment decisions have relied on tumor appearance under a microscope. The review highlights a major shift: integrating molecular, imaging and clinical data to tailor care for each patient. Key advances include:

More accurate diagnosis and prognosis. New molecular classification systems are improving the ability to predict which tumors are likely to grow or recur, enabling earlier and more personalized care decisions.

Earlier detection of recurrence. Advanced imaging, such as PET/MRI, helps clinicians better detect residual or returning tumors sooner, helping guide timely treatment.

Less invasive, safer treatments. Innovations in surgical techniques and precision radiotherapy improve outcomes while reducing complications and preserving function.

A more personalized treatment pathway

The review outlines a modern, multidisciplinary approach to meningioma care: one that adapts to each patient rather than relying on a generalized approach. For some patients, that may mean active surveillance to avoid unnecessary treatment and preserve quality of life. For others, advances in minimally invasive surgery and highly targeted radiation therapy are making treatment safer and more precise.

At the same time, new options are emerging for more complex cases. Targeted drugs, immunotherapy and radioligand therapies are expanding what's possible for patients with aggressive or recurrent tumors. These treatments are increasingly guided by molecular profiling and advanced imaging, helping care teams better understand each tumor and select the most effective approach.

Together, these advances are helping shift meningioma care toward more personalized, timely treatment to improve outcomes while reducing unnecessary interventions.

"This is about redefining how we care for patients with the most common type of brain tumor," says Dr. Zadeh. "It moves us beyond a one-size-fits-all approach toward more personalized care."