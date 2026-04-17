New study highlights fructose’s unique role in metabolic disease

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University of Colorado AnschutzApr 17 2026

A new report, published today in Nature Metabolism, is shedding light on the distinct and underappreciated role of fructose in driving disease, separate from its role as a simple source of calories.

Researchers examine how common dietary sweeteners, including table sugar (sucrose) and high-fructose corn syrup, impact human health. While both contain glucose and fructose, fructose has unique metabolic effects that may more directly contribute to obesity and related conditions.

Fructose is not just another calorie. It acts as a metabolic signal that promotes fat production and storage in ways that differ fundamentally from glucose.”

Richard Johnson, MD, professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz and study lead author

The report outlines how fructose metabolism bypasses key regulatory steps in the body’s energy-processing pathways. This can lead to increased fat synthesis, depletion of cellular energy (ATP) and the production of compounds linked to metabolic dysfunction. Over time, these effects may contribute to metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes obesity, insulin resistance and cardiovascular risk.

Importantly, the authors emphasize that fructose’s impact extends beyond dietary intake alone. The body can also produce fructose internally from glucose, suggesting that its role in disease may be broader than previously recognized.

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The findings come amid ongoing concern about rising rates of obesity and diabetes worldwide. Although some countries have seen declines in sugary beverage consumption, overall intake of “free sugars” remains above recommended levels in many regions and continues to increase in others.

While fructose may have once served an evolutionary purpose, helping the body store energy that can aid survival during times of food scarcity, the researchers argue that in today’s environment of constant food availability, these same mechanisms now contribute to chronic disease.

“This review highlights fructose as a central player in metabolic health,” said Johnson. “Understanding its unique biological effects is critical for developing more effective strategies to prevent and treat metabolic disease.”

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz

Journal reference:

Johnson, R. J., et al. (2026). Fructose: metabolic signal and modern hazard. Nature Metabolism. DOI: 10.1038/s42255-026-01506-y. https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-026-01506-y

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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