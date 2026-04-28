Proteomics-driven multi-omics integration transforms understanding of tumor heterogeneity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ELSPApr 28 2026

A recent review shows that proteomics-driven multi-omics integration reveals tumor heterogeneity and functional regulatory networks beyond genomic information, facilitating the discovery of clinically relevant biomarkers and therapeutic targets. Emerging single-cell and spatial proteomics technologies, together with AI-driven analysis, offer new opportunities to advance precision oncology.

Cancer is a highly complex and dynamic biological system in which molecular regulation extends beyond static genomic alterations to encompass multiple functional layers. In a recent review published in Advanced Cancer Research, the authors provide an overview of advances in proteomics-driven precision oncology, highlighting its pivotal role in biomarker discovery and mechanistic insights.

By profiling protein abundance, post-translational modifications, and signaling pathway activities, proteomics helps bridge the critical gap between genotype and phenotype that cannot be fully captured by genomic data alone. With continuous improvements in mass spectrometry, proteomics now enables high-resolution, large-scale analysis spanning bulk tissues to single-cell levels. This work systematically summarizes proteomics data across diverse cancer types, uncovering clinically relevant biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets.

Key highlights include:

Technological advancement: Advances in mass spectrometry enable scalable and high-resolution proteomics across bulk, single-cell, and spatial contexts.

Biomarker discovery: Mass spectrometry-based proteomics facilitates the discovery of cancer biomarkers.

Related Stories

Accelerated translation: Artificial intelligence-assisted multi-omics integration accelerates clinical translation in precision oncology.

Emerging single-cell and spatial proteomics technologies are shifting research from population averages to precise, cell- and context-specific insights.

The review further highlights that integrating proteomics with artificial intelligence and clinical data will enable predictive and clinically interpretable models, accelerating the translation of biomarkers into practice.

This work outlines the functional landscape of precision oncology, highlighting the proteome as both an indicator and a driver of cancer progression and treatment response.

Source:

ELSP

Journal reference:

Shi Y, Yang S, Chen Y, Chen J, Hao B. Proteomics-driven precision oncology: from molecular profiling to biomarker discovery. Advanced Cancer ResearchDOI: 10.55092/acr20260002. https://www.elspub.com/papers/j/2013510201467346944.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Global breast cancer burden rising fastest in low-income countries
JMIR Publications' new article showcases the transformative potential of precision oncology
Global proteomics data sharing grows fast as ProteomeXchange scales up
New blood biomarker may detect Alzheimer’s pathology more accurately
Letrozole monotherapy falls short in ovarian cancer clinical trial
Proteomics and AI bring earlier risk prediction into sharper focus
Review explores how generative AI could support precision oncology decision-making
Study finds long COVID leaves a distinct immune signature in the blood

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How next-generation proteomics is decoding the language of life