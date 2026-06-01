Laverock Therapeutics awarded in excess of £2.2 M through two innovation grants to support AI-powered platform development and to expand therapeutic programs outside of oncology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Laverock Therapeutics ('Laverock'), a biotechnology company developing disease-responsive advanced therapies through its unique, programmable gene control technology, today announced it has been awarded two new grants totaling in excess of £2.2 M to support the next generation of its gene-control platform development, and expansion into additional non-oncology therapeutics areas.

Image Credit: Laverock Therapeutics

The new grants provide further validation for Laverock's differentiated technology and therapeutics pipeline. This expands on previous awards where the Company raised £1.8 M in non-dilutive funding from UK Research and Innovation as part of Investor Partnership, Biomedical Catalyst and SMART business awards.

To date, Laverock's gene-control platform has been demonstrated across a wide range of therapeutic applications and cell types, including developing programmed T-cells and macrophages for solid tumor indications, as well as hypoimmunogenic pancreatic islet cells for Type-1 diabetes.

The first grant-funded project will focus on scaling the Company's platform within a T-cell product context, utilizing solid tumor-based patient datasets, and foundational data around both intracellular signaling and antigen expression. Leveraging single cell and AI-powered approaches Laverock will be able to rapidly identify the preferred combination of product features to unlock efficacy and safety in solid tumor cancer indications, tailored to tumor type, and using patient derived models for rapid prototyping and evaluation.

The second grant will enable the expansion of Laverock's macrophage-based programs into non-oncology indications, building upon the platform's ability to program myeloid cell phenotypes and precisely control the expression of therapeutically relevant payloads. This work will be part of a consortium effort pulling in leading experts in the disease indication of interest and across the product development workflow to enable rapid translation to the clinic.

Success in these two highly competitive grant competitions provides further validation of our approach and will enable us to expand our efforts across platform and product development. As we push towards the clinic for our lead program this additional funding will help unlock the true breadth of what our technology can achieve. We can't wait to get started!"

David Venables, CEO, Laverock Therapeutics

Source:

Laverock Therapeutics

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laverock Therapeutics. (2026, June 01). Laverock Therapeutics awarded in excess of £2.2 M through two innovation grants to support AI-powered platform development and to expand therapeutic programs outside of oncology. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 01, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260601/Laverock-Therapeutics-awarded-in-excess-of-c2a322-M-through-two-innovation-grants-to-support-AI-powered-platform-development-and-to-expand-therapeutic-programs-outside-of-oncology.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laverock Therapeutics. "Laverock Therapeutics awarded in excess of £2.2 M through two innovation grants to support AI-powered platform development and to expand therapeutic programs outside of oncology". News-Medical. 01 June 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260601/Laverock-Therapeutics-awarded-in-excess-of-c2a322-M-through-two-innovation-grants-to-support-AI-powered-platform-development-and-to-expand-therapeutic-programs-outside-of-oncology.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laverock Therapeutics. "Laverock Therapeutics awarded in excess of £2.2 M through two innovation grants to support AI-powered platform development and to expand therapeutic programs outside of oncology". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260601/Laverock-Therapeutics-awarded-in-excess-of-c2a322-M-through-two-innovation-grants-to-support-AI-powered-platform-development-and-to-expand-therapeutic-programs-outside-of-oncology.aspx. (accessed June 01, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Laverock Therapeutics. 2026. Laverock Therapeutics awarded in excess of £2.2 M through two innovation grants to support AI-powered platform development and to expand therapeutic programs outside of oncology. News-Medical, viewed 01 June 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260601/Laverock-Therapeutics-awarded-in-excess-of-c2a322-M-through-two-innovation-grants-to-support-AI-powered-platform-development-and-to-expand-therapeutic-programs-outside-of-oncology.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback