Laverock Therapeutics awarded in excess of £2.2 M through two innovation grants to support AI-powered platform development and to expand therapeutic programs outside of oncology

Laverock Therapeutics ('Laverock'), a biotechnology company developing disease-responsive advanced therapies through its unique, programmable gene control technology, today announced it has been awarded two new grants totaling in excess of £2.2 M to support the next generation of its gene-control platform development, and expansion into additional non-oncology therapeutics areas.

Image Credit: Laverock Therapeutics

The new grants provide further validation for Laverock's differentiated technology and therapeutics pipeline. This expands on previous awards where the Company raised £1.8 M in non-dilutive funding from UK Research and Innovation as part of Investor Partnership, Biomedical Catalyst and SMART business awards.

To date, Laverock's gene-control platform has been demonstrated across a wide range of therapeutic applications and cell types, including developing programmed T-cells and macrophages for solid tumor indications, as well as hypoimmunogenic pancreatic islet cells for Type-1 diabetes.

The first grant-funded project will focus on scaling the Company's platform within a T-cell product context, utilizing solid tumor-based patient datasets, and foundational data around both intracellular signaling and antigen expression. Leveraging single cell and AI-powered approaches Laverock will be able to rapidly identify the preferred combination of product features to unlock efficacy and safety in solid tumor cancer indications, tailored to tumor type, and using patient derived models for rapid prototyping and evaluation.

The second grant will enable the expansion of Laverock's macrophage-based programs into non-oncology indications, building upon the platform's ability to program myeloid cell phenotypes and precisely control the expression of therapeutically relevant payloads. This work will be part of a consortium effort pulling in leading experts in the disease indication of interest and across the product development workflow to enable rapid translation to the clinic.