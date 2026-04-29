Multiple myeloma mortality rates decline with advances in targeted therapies

A new research paper was published in Volume 17 of Oncotarget on April 28, 2026, titled "Targeted therapeutics and U.S. population-level mortality trends in multiple myeloma: A SEER-based analysis from 1975 to 2023."

The study was led by first and corresponding author Navkirat Kahlon from the Mass General Cancer Center at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, in collaboration with researchers from multiple U.S. institutions. In this study, the researchers examined how mortality trends in multiple myeloma have changed in the United States over nearly five decades, using population-level data from the SEER database. Multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, has historically been associated with poor survival outcomes, but treatment options have evolved dramatically over time.

The analysis revealed a clear shift in mortality trends that closely parallels major therapeutic advances. Between 1975 and the mid-1990s, mortality rates steadily increased, reflecting the limited effectiveness of early treatments such as alkylating agents and corticosteroids. A turning point emerged in the 1990s with the introduction of autologous stem cell transplantation, which marked the first meaningful improvement in survival outcomes.

Over the following years, the development of targeted therapies-including immunomodulatory drugs and proteasome inhibitors-was associated with a more pronounced decline in mortality. These treatments introduced new mechanisms of action, such as immune modulation and enhanced cancer cell apoptosis, significantly improving disease control.

More recent years have seen further progress with the introduction of monoclonal antibodies, maintenance therapies, and combination treatment strategies. Notably, the steepest decline in mortality occurred between 2021 and 2023, coinciding with the clinical adoption of advanced immunotherapies such as CAR T-cell therapies and bispecific antibodies. These treatments have shown the ability to induce deep and durable responses, even in heavily pretreated patients.

"Our findings highlight the real-world impact of targeted therapies on population-level outcomes and underscore the urgent need for care models that ensure accessibility, affordability, and long-term sustainability in the era of precision oncology."

Importantly, while these therapeutic advances have improved survival, they have also introduced new challenges. Many patients now require long-term treatment, which can be associated with cumulative toxicities and a significant financial burden. In addition, access to these therapies remains uneven, influenced by geographic, socioeconomic, and healthcare system factors.

Overall, this study provides a comprehensive, real-world view of how advances in cancer treatment have translated into measurable improvements in survival at the population level. At the same time, it highlights the need to ensure that these benefits are both sustainable and accessible to all patients as the field continues to evolve.