Muscle fat levels on MRI linked to cardiometabolic risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Radiological Society of North AmericaMay 5 2026

Using a deep learning model to analyze the composition of large muscles on MRI, German researchers found that the proportions of intermuscular fat and lean muscle mass were associated with high blood pressure and unhealthy lipid and blood sugar levels. Results of the study were published today in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

In the retrospective, cross-sectional study, 11,348 participants (56.9% men, median age 43) without any known pre-existing conditions underwent whole-body MRI at five imaging sites. Using a segmentation algorithm-a method used to divide data into meaningful parts or regions based on shared characteristics-they developed, the researchers quantified the amount of intermuscular adipose tissue, or hidden fat, and functional muscle tissue in the paraspinal muscles that run along the spine between the neck and pelvis. Until recently, measuring these features required a time-intensive manual analysis.

Skeletal muscle is a major driver of metabolic health, influencing cardiovascular outcomes through multiple pathways, including glucose regulation, energy metabolism, and inflammatory responses, all of which influence cardiovascular health outcomes."

Sebastian Ziegelmayer, M.D., lead researcher, associate professor and attending radiologist at Technical University of Munich

The participants' cardiometabolic risk factors were collected as part of a prospective, multicenter population study. Laboratory test results and clinical examinations revealed many had previously undiagnosed conditions: hypertension (16.2%), abnormal blood sugar (8.5%) and unhealthy lipid patterns (45.9%). Lipids are fatty, oily and waxy compounds that perform a number of functions in the body.

"We focused on a healthy population with no known prior disease, and yet we found quite substantial cardiometabolic risk factors in these participants," Dr. Ziegelmayer said. "We found that the higher the intermuscular fat and the lower the muscle mass, the greater the cardiometabolic risk factors."

After adjusting for age, sex, physical activity and study site, an increase in intermuscular adipose tissue was associated with a significantly higher odds ratio for high blood pressure (hypertension), abnormal blood sugar, and unhealthy lipid patterns for both sexes. An increase in lean muscle mass was associated with a protective effect against cardiometabolic risk factors only in men.

Related Stories

"For women, we saw that lean muscle mass remained relatively stable until the ages of 40 to 50, after which we observed a substantial decline," Dr. Ziegelmayer said. "This timing overlaps with the menopausal transition and estrogen reduction, which may partly explain why we found protective associations of lean muscle mass only in men."

The researchers also found that low physical activity was associated with increased intermuscular adipose tissue and decreased lean muscle mass.

Dr. Ziegelmayer said the study is an initial step toward establishing an imaging-based biomarker that could identify patients who may be vulnerable to cardiometabolic issues.

Because MRI is already widely used for other clinical purposes, Dr. Ziegelmayer said it could be used opportunistically to augment traditional risk factor screening, providing additional health insights from scans already being performed. He said the approach could help identify high-risk individuals who appear metabolically healthy by conventional standards for early intervention.

"With MRI, we can perform much more complex analysis if we extend this to more advanced sequences," Dr. Ziegelmayer said. "Further exploring this direction holds considerable potential, as muscle composition may not only reflect cardiometabolic health, but health in general."

Source:

Radiological Society of North America

Journal reference:

Ziegelmayer, S., et al. (2026). Associations of MRI-derived Paraspinal IMAT and LMM with Cardiometabolic Risk Factors: Results from a German Cohort. Radiology. DOI: 10.1148/radiol.251347. https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/radiol.251347

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brief walking breaks help the body control sugar after carb-rich meals
Ultra-processed diets may harm muscle health
GLP-1 weight loss is driven mainly by fat loss, not muscle loss
Vitamin E intake linked to a key fertility hormone in women trying to conceive
Social media muscle content raises steroid use intentions in young men
Drinking coffee alters your microbiome, mood, and memory
Study links ultra-processed food intake to poorer thigh muscle quality
Food timing may shape how T cells respond to infection and therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Eating oranges daily may shift lipid patterns in fatty liver disease