Real-time narration, head safety, and biometrics with wearables

Wearables can bridge the communication gap between the body and a computer. They can serve various purposes, from displaying real-time narration from actual speech, to generating readable, measurable signals translated directly from the body and understood within the medical space. IDTechEx's portfolio of Wearable Technology Research Reports and Subscriptions is home to curated research into many wearable avenues, including smart glasses, smart gumshields, and brain scanning helmets.

Narration and gaming advice with smart glasses

Smart glasses that display real time narration of surrounding speech for those who are hard of hearing presents one of the opportunities for improvements to accessibility which extended reality (XR) technologies can provide. Augmented reality (AR) experiences describe digital content overlayed onto the real world, for a supplemented and enhanced view, which smart glasses in particular would be utilizing.

Other examples of use cases for smart glasses include live translation, navigation and directional information, access to music playlists, AI assistance, and text messages, meaning all the main functionalities of a smartphone can be accessed hands free, with remote assistance being an important B2B application. Smart glasses can also serve entertainment-oriented purposes, providing superimposed step-by-step instructions when completing a task or sport-related enhancements like strategic guidance when playing a game. IDTechEx's report, "Optics for Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality 2026-2036: Technologies, Forecasts, Markets", covers multiple XR applications and their increasing usefulness for day-to-day life, and provides forecasts of AR and VR devices.

Smart sensing for safety and body awareness

Where sensing is concerned, wearables are known for their ability to provide readable health metrics. Devices and clothing can now have different sensor types integrated, including force and strain, temperature, chemical, motion, optical, and more, so that users can benefit from a more detailed understanding of what is going on inside their bodies.

For competitive sports players, smart gumshields could provide real-time information on impact to the head during collisions, while for other activity types, smartwatches can provide increasing amounts of data, from heartrate, blood pressure and blood oxygen to sleep quality and step count. Smart rings can perform a similar function, while also being able to track fertility. For diabetes management, skin patches can allow for access to interstitial fluid and send readings to a smartphone app where users can monitor blood sugar levels and be advised when to administer insulin.

Functionality and ease of use are desirable qualities of wearable devices, so that they are as beneficial as possible to consumers while also being streamlined and discreet. IDTechEx's report, "Wearable Sensors Market 2025-2035: Technologies, Trends, Players, Forecasts", covers the wearables market from existing technology through to emerging technology and market opportunities for the future.

Brain scanners and mobile helmets

Within actual medical contexts, brain scanning technologies have been redesigned to be more comfortable to wear and could allow for patients to move around or engage in activities while being monitored. Brain scanning helmets could produce more accurate results as they are not only portraying results from a still and relaxed state, but also while the brain is engaged or focused. IDTechEx's report, "Brain Computer Interfaces 2025-2045: Technologies, Players, Forecasts", highlights both invasive technologies using implants, and non-invasive technologies, while covering other current methods of human machine interfacing. These include consumer electronics like mouses, keyboards, trackpads, and touchscreens, and assistive technology like eye-tracking and head movement devices.