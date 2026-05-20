Engineered nanomaterials optimize delivery barriers in cancer immunotherapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesMay 20 2026

Cancer immunotherapy works by mobilizing the body's own immune system to recognize and destroy malignant cells. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), cancer vaccines, adoptive cell therapies, and cytokine-based treatments have produced durable responses in some patients. However, clinical benefit remains uneven, partly because many tumors are "cold," with weak antigen presentation, limited immune-cell infiltration, and strong suppressive signals. Systemic immune activation can also cause toxicity, while cell-based therapies remain expensive and difficult to scale. Based on these challenges, there is a need to carry out in-depth research into nanomaterial design principles that can improve immune activation while reducing off-target effects.

Researchers from the State Key Laboratory of Medicinal Chemical Biology, Key Laboratory of Functional Polymer Materials Ministry of Education, College of Chemistry, Frontiers Science Center for New Organic Matter, and Academy for Advanced Interdisciplinary Studies at Nankai University published (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2025.0737) this review in Cancer Biology & Medicine in April 2026. The article examines how nanomaterials can be rationally engineered to overcome delivery barriers and strengthen cancer immunotherapy by targeting key steps of the cancer-immunity cycle.

The review first explains why delivery remains a central obstacle for nanomedicine. Many NPs rely on the enhanced permeability and retention (EPR) effect, but tumor accumulation is often heterogeneous in patients. To improve precision, researchers have developed active targeting strategies using ligands, antibodies, or receptor-recognition motifs that guide nanoparticles (NPs) toward tumor cells, antigen-presenting cells (APCs), dendritic cells (DCs), macrophages, or T cells. The review then highlights intracellular design strategies, including proton sponge effects, membrane fusion, and direct translocation, which help cargos escape endosomes and reach functional sites. Across the immunity cycle, NPs can co-deliver tumor antigens and adjuvants to DCs, enhance major histocompatibility complex class I (MHC-I)-mediated cross-presentation, and promote cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) activation. Other nanoplatforms are designed to block programmed death 1 (PD-1)/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) signaling, deliver messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding co-stimulatory molecules such as OX40, or carry clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 13a (Cas13a) systems to disrupt immune escape pathways. The review also describes approaches to reprogram tumor-associated macrophages, deliver cytokines such as interleukin-12 (IL-12), relieve hypoxia, and reduce metabolic suppression.

The authors said nanomaterials should be viewed as immune-engineering tools, not simply miniature containers. By tuning particle size, surface chemistry, degradability, targeting ligands, and release behavior, researchers can decide where an immune signal goes, when it is released, and which cell type receives it. They said the future of nano-immunotherapy will depend on matching material design with immune mechanism, so that each platform solves a defined biological bottleneck rather than adding complexity for its own sake.

These insights could guide the next generation of cancer immunotherapies toward more selective and patient-responsive designs. Nanomaterials may help turn cold tumors into inflamed tumors, expand the number of patients who benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and reduce the toxicity associated with systemic immune stimulation. At the same time, the review emphasizes that translation will require stronger evidence on tumor accumulation, intracellular trafficking, long-term safety, manufacturing consistency, and reproducibility. If these challenges are addressed, nano-immunotherapy could become an important bridge between molecular engineering and precision oncology.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Bai, Y., et al. (2026). Design principles of nanomaterials for cancer immunotherapy: a mechanistic framework across the cancer immunity cycle. Cancer Biology & Medicine. DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2025.0737. https://www.cancerbiomed.org/content/23/4/541

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why Japan saw a major pertussis surge in 2025 while other countries peaked earlier
How the immune system may influence Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and related diseases
High-dose flu vaccine reduces Alzheimer’s risk in older adults
APOE4 alters brain immunity and cognition differently in females and males
Ensitrelvir cuts household COVID-19 risk when given after exposure
How media choices shape MMR vaccine hesitancy in the US
Adjuvanted and high-dose flu vaccines protect older adults equally well
Aged immune cells may drive memory decline by releasing a brain-aging protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How multi-omics is changing what scientists can see in the human immune system