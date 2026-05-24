RNA regulator RBM15 linked to immunity, metabolism, and cancer progression

A newly published review article brings attention to the expanding role of RBM15, a critical regulator of RNA m6A methylation, in the development and progression of a wide range of diseases, including cancer, metabolic disorders, and cardiovascular conditions. The article highlights how this protein is reshaping understanding of gene regulation and opening new possibilities for targeted therapies.

RBM15 operates within a complex molecular system that modifies RNA through m6A methylation, the most prevalent form of RNA modification in cells. This process directly affects RNA stability, translation, and overall gene expression, enabling precise control of cellular functions. Through these mechanisms, RBM15 plays a fundamental role in maintaining normal cellular activity while also contributing to disease when dysregulated.

In cancer, RBM15 has emerged as a significant factor influencing tumor growth, cell proliferation, and metastasis. Its activity affects multiple signaling pathways and gene networks, promoting disease progression in cancers such as those of the lung, liver, and cervix. At the same time, its function can vary depending on the biological context, demonstrating both tumor-promoting and tumor-suppressing effects, underscoring its complexity.

The article also emphasizes RBM15's role in metabolic regulation, where it influences glucose metabolism, lipid processing, and insulin sensitivity. These functions connect RBM15 to conditions such as diabetes and related complications, as well as disorders involving fat accumulation and chronic metabolic imbalance. Its ability to regulate key metabolic pathways positions it as an important factor in maintaining energy homeostasis.

In the field of cardiovascular health, RBM15 contributes to cellular responses following injury, including regulation of apoptosis and tissue repair mechanisms. Its involvement in these processes highlights its broader impact beyond traditional disease categories.

The article further explores RBM15's influence on the immune system, particularly its role in shaping inflammatory responses and regulating immune cell activity. By affecting macrophage behavior and immune signaling, RBM15 plays a part in both disease progression and the body's defense mechanisms. Emerging therapeutic strategies targeting RBM15-related pathways are gaining attention. Approaches such as small-molecule modulation, gene-targeting technologies, and pathway-specific interventions are being explored to harness its biological functions for clinical benefit. These advances point toward more personalized and precise treatments.

Overall, RBM15 is presented as a multifaceted regulator at the crossroads of epigenetics, metabolism, and immunity, offering new opportunities to improve disease management and patient outcomes.