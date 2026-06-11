Chronic pancreatitis care must expand beyond simple pain management

Chronic pancreatitis (CP) diminishes quality-of-life (QoL) across mobility, self-care, daily activities, mental health, and pain-not just abdominal discomfort-according to a new Mayo Clinic study available online on August 27, 2025, and published in Volume 9, Issue 1 of the Journal of Pancreatology on March 30, 2026.

The research, based on a 55-item online survey of 298 patients with CP across three Mayo Clinic sites (December 2023–2024), used the EuroQol 5-Dimension 5-Level (EQ-5D-5L) tool to measure five key health domains: mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain/discomfort, and anxiety/depression.

Key findings revealed pain as the most severe burden: only 22.48% of patients reported no pain issues, with 35.57% reporting slight problems and 31.54% reporting moderate problems. By contrast, 59.73% had no mobility issues, 86.58% no self-care difficulties, and 49.33% no anxiety/depression symptoms.

Employment status emerged as a powerful protective factor. Employed patients had 55% lower odds of mobility problems [odds ratio (OR) = 0.45], 74% lower odds of self-care issues (OR = 0.26), 53% lower odds of daily activity limitations (OR = 0.47), and 59% lower odds of anxiety/depression (OR = 0.41) versus unemployed peers. Their EuroQol Visual Analog Scores (EQ-VAS) (overall health perception) were 6.76 points higher, signaling better well-being.

Older age correlated with milder QoL impairments-a counterintuitive finding. Each additional year of age reduced odds of self-care problems by 9% (OR = 0.91), daily activity issues by 4% (OR = 0.96), pain by 4% (OR = 0.96), and anxiety/depression by 8% (OR = 0.92). Older patients also scored 0.56 points higher on EQ-VAS per year. Researchers attribute this to survival bias, a "burnout" phase in CP with reduced inflammation, and better coping strategies in long-term survivors.

Medicare beneficiaries faced worse outcomes: 5.54 times higher odds of self-care problems and 2.58 times higher odds of pain/discomfort versus non-Medicare patients. Private insurance was also linked to higher self-care difficulties (OR = 2.60), highlighting insurance-related disparities.

Notably, only 14.09% of participants reported perfect health (EQ-5D-5L state 11111), while the worst state (43455) involved severe mobility issues, moderate self-care limitations, extreme pain, and severe anxiety/depression. Compared to U.S. general population norms, CP patients reported far more impairment in daily activities and pain.

The study underscores that CP care must extend beyond pain management. "EQ-5D-5L enables holistic assessment of physical and mental health, guiding individualized interventions," says the lead author, Dr. Nichole C. Henkes. Vocational rehabilitation, pain specialist referrals, and psychological support could boost QoL, with employment support offering unique benefits.

Limitations include survey response bias, a predominantly White (94%) and older sample, and the lack of data on CP treatment or etiology. Still, the findings highlight the need for multidisciplinary, patient-centered care to address CP's multifaceted impact.