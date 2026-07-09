New global Alzheimer’s disease country insights tool reveals major inequalities in diagnosis, treatment access and preparedness across countries

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Alzheimer's Disease InternationalJul 9 2026Reviewed

Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) has launched the Alzheimer’s Disease Atlas (AD Atlas), a first of its kind platform highlighting how countries diagnose, treat and support people living with dementia. The platform brings together the key indicators needed to assess a country’s preparedness for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, helping advocates, policymakers and healthcare leaders identify where people are being left behind.

The AD Atlas, supported by Eli Lilly and Company, shows that people living with dementia can face very different experiences of diagnosis, care and support depending on where they live. Key findings include:

  • Despite the growing burden of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias globally, only 24.2 percent of countries included have a fully funded National dementia plan.
  • Data suggests that 75 percent of people living with dementia do not have a diagnosis.
  • Despite this, evidence suggests more than 90 percent of careers and members of the general public said they would be encouraged to get a diagnosis if a disease-modifying treatment for dementia was available.

The AD Atlas reveals not only the scale of the global disparity, but the systemic gaps that continue to fail people living with dementia and their families.

While wealthier countries tend to be better equipped, economic strength does not necessarily translate into readiness. Even some of the world’s richest nations are failing to prepare for the projected rise in dementia over the next two decades, with the number of people living with the condition expected to double.

“The AD Atlas provides a single place where policymakers, advocates and healthcare leaders can compare how countries are responding to Alzheimer’s disease,” said Chris Lynch, Acting CEO of ADI. “By highlighting both progress and gaps, it helps identify opportunities to strengthen diagnosis, care and support for people living with dementia and their families.”

“Scientific advances are creating new possibilities in Alzheimer's disease, but innovation can only make a difference if health systems are prepared to deliver timely diagnosis, appropriate support and equitable access to care,” said Stéphane Epelbaum, Vice President, International Medical Affairs, Eli Lilly, “The AD Atlas helps shine a light on where progress is being made and where further action is needed.”

The AD Atlas also highlights significant regional differences in preparedness, diagnosis and support services around the world, including: 

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  • Europe – Germany has a funded dementia strategy, which focuses on four key areas: fostering inclusive communities that promote social participation; providing structured support for people living with dementia and their careers; strengthening health and long-term care services through dementia-sensitive care and better coordination; and advancing research through collaborative networks. Despite these national efforts, access to innovative diagnostics and treatments remains uneven across Europe, highlighting persistent disparities in patient access to timely and effective dementia care.
  • Middle East – Qatar is emerging as a regional leader in dementia preparedness, demonstrating how investment and long-term planning can strengthen health system readiness for an ageing population.
  • Latin America – In Brazil, one study found an estimated 80% of people living with Alzheimer’s disease go undetected due to gaps in primary care and access to diagnostic tools. Further studies have found that despite the introduction of a national dementia policy in 2024, families continue to bear more than 70% of dementia-related costs.
  • Asia-Pacific – Japan has one of the highest reported dementia prevalence rates among countries in the Atlas and has made significant strides towards addressing dementia through successive National Dementia Plans. South Korea has also emerged as a regional leader in dementia preparedness through significant investment in national program and support services.
  • North America – Canada's National Dementia Strategy provides a framework for coordinated action to prevent dementia, improve diagnosis and treatment, and enhance the quality of life of people living with dementia. The strategy places particular emphasis on populations at increased risk of developing dementia and those who face barriers to accessing care, reflecting Canada's growing recognition of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias as a public health priority.

Sharing knowledge, experiences, and mutual learning are the most effective paths to addressing the global challenge of dementia.

The AD Atlas is the definitive engine, driving forward our collective knowledge."

Noriyo Washizu, International Exchange Committee Board member, Alzheimer’s Association Japan (AAJ)

The site provides country-by-country insight into dementia policies, diagnosis timelines, research activity, support services and relevant charities, exposing stark inequalities in care and preparedness around the world.

Source:

Alzheimer's Disease International

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

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