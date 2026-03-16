New 3D-printed medicated patches show promise for chronic wound healing

A team of University of Mississippi researchers is developing a way to use 3D printed medicated patches to help close persistent sores and ulcers.

The researchers in the School of Pharmacy have created a customizable wound scaffold that delivers natural, biodegradable antibacterials over time to encourage healing. Researchers Michael Repka, distinguished professor of pharmaceutics and drug delivery; Sateesh Vemula, postdoctoral researcher; and doctoral candidate Nouf Alshammari published their results in the European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics.

People with limited mobility or diabetes often have wounds with reduced oxygen supply. This can slow the body's normal repair process and make wounds more likely to become long-lasting, while also increasing the chance that bacteria can grow and lead to infection." Sateesh Vemula, postdoctoral researcher

Chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers and pressure sores, can linger for months or even years.

Repka and his team are 3D-printing a breathable, patch-like structure that can be placed over the wound. The patch is made using chitosan – a natural material found in crustaceans, insects and fungi – along with plant-derived antimicrobials that help fight germs. Chitosan helps accelerate the growth of skin cells while reducing inflammation and preventing infection.

This structure acts as a scaffold, encouraging growth while also protecting the wound from outside sources of infection or contamination.

"A lot of bandages are made with organic solvents, which actually hurt the wound-healing process, especially when applied intimately on the wound," Repka said. "With the materials and technique we're using, you don't have organic solvents.

"We're also not using traditional antibiotics over a long period of time, because that can often cause the bacteria to become resistant. That's the advantage of using natural products."

Using a 3D printer to create the scaffold means that the patch can be tailored to fit any wound on any part of the body.

"The materials we used are also biodegradable," Alshammari said. "With time, the scaffold is going to be absorbed into the skin. And it's an inactive material, so we don't have to worry about side effects or toxic residuals."

Being biodegradable also means that if the material is applied to wounds inside the body, health care professionals don't have to make a second incision to remove it, Vemula said.

The technology can be applied to other types of wounds where a traditional bandage would not be suitable, the Ole Miss researchers said.

"Depending on what kind of wound it is, a regular bandage might work well and this wouldn't be necessary," Repka said. "But there are a lot of applications for this technology. These could be printed in the field for, say, military applications.

"If you have a generator that can run these 3D printers, you can print the scaffold you need based on what kind of wound has occurred."

Before the scaffold can be used clinically, it will need further testing and review by the Food and Drug Administration.

"The goal is translating this from research to patients," Repka said.