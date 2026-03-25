Optibrium introduces graphical interface for QuanSA to enhance ligand-based affinity predictions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for molecular design, today announced a new QuanSA plugin for PyMOL, providing an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) for its ligand-based binding affinity prediction method, part of the Company's BioPharmics 3D molecular modelling platform. The new interface facilitates chemists' access to accurate affinity predictions that guide the design of potent compounds, and reduces the synthesis and testing burden in lead optimization.

An example of the visual output provided by the new QuanSA PyMOL plugin. m32 is approximately 50 times more potent than the structurally similar m01, despite having near identical patterns of hydrogen bonding (red and blue cones). The difference is explained by additional steric contributions indicated by the surface patches highlighted by the black arrows. Image Credit: Optibrium Ltd.

Originally developed as a command-line tool for expert computational users, QuanSA (Quantitative Surface-Field Analysis) is now accessible to the wider chemistry community as a new PyMOL plugin. The plugin's clear visualizations identify the key interactions that drive molecular affinity, providing essential insights that enable users to optimize the potency of their molecules.

QuanSA is a differentiated and validated method that predicts the affinity of a potential drug molecule for its biological target. Its physically-motivated machine learning approach explicitly models the factors that govern molecular recognition and binding. This delivers accuracy equivalent to leading simulation-based methods such as free energy perturbation (FEP), but at a fraction of the computational cost and without requiring a protein structure. QuanSA enables accurate affinity predictions to be available much earlier in a project, and makes these predictions applicable to many more compounds and a broader range of targets.

The QuanSA plugin follows the recent introduction of a PyMOL interface for Surflex-Dock, Optibrium's molecular docking method, and reflects the company's ongoing efforts to make sophisticated 3D modelling methods more accessible. The command-line interface will continue to be fully supported for expert users and large-scale screening applications.

Early-phase drug discovery relies on accurate predictions of binding affinity. QuanSA has been proven to deliver accuracy equivalent to the most advanced simulation-based methods, but at a fraction of the computational cost and even when a protein structure is not available. Putting this capability into the hands of the wider scientific community through an intuitive, visual interface is an important step. The more widely these predictions can be applied, the greater the impact they can have on drug discovery."

Ann Cleves, VP of Application Science, BioPharmics Division, Optibrium

Related Stories

Matthew Segall, Chief Executive Officer, Optibrium added: "Understanding why a molecule binds to a target, and not just how strongly, is highly valuable in lead optimisation. With the new PyMOL plugin, teams can now visualize the key interactions driving affinity alongside QuanSA's proven predictions, giving them the insight to make better, more confident design decisions. The result is a more informed and efficient path to a pre-clinical candidate."

The QuanSA plugin for PyMOL is available to BioPharmics license holders at no additional cost.

Source:

Optibrium Ltd.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Optibrium Ltd.. (2026, March 25). Optibrium introduces graphical interface for QuanSA to enhance ligand-based affinity predictions. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 25, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Optibrium-introduces-graphical-interface-for-QuanSA-to-enhance-ligand-based-affinity-predictions.aspx.

  • MLA

    Optibrium Ltd.. "Optibrium introduces graphical interface for QuanSA to enhance ligand-based affinity predictions". News-Medical. 25 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Optibrium-introduces-graphical-interface-for-QuanSA-to-enhance-ligand-based-affinity-predictions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Optibrium Ltd.. "Optibrium introduces graphical interface for QuanSA to enhance ligand-based affinity predictions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Optibrium-introduces-graphical-interface-for-QuanSA-to-enhance-ligand-based-affinity-predictions.aspx. (accessed March 25, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Optibrium Ltd.. 2026. Optibrium introduces graphical interface for QuanSA to enhance ligand-based affinity predictions. News-Medical, viewed 25 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260325/Optibrium-introduces-graphical-interface-for-QuanSA-to-enhance-ligand-based-affinity-predictions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Optibrium appoints Steve Yemm as Chief Commercial Officer
Advancing drug discovery with AI, generative chemistry, and 3D molecular design
Optibrium appoints computational modelling expert, Dr Hamed Tabatabaei Ghomi as Head of Research
Optibrium’s Quantum Mechanics and Machine Learning Methods Predict Routes of Drug Metabolism
Optibrium partners with FMC Corporation to transform agrochemical discovery
Optibrium appoints James Halle as Chief Commercial Officer
Optibrium introduces cloud-based version of StarDrop drug discovery platform
Optibrium demonstrates superior molecular docking method for small molecules and macrocycles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Optibrium launches a metabolism prediction software platform tailored to DMPK scientists