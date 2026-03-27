Video modeling interventions enhance romantic relationship skills in young adults with IDD

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Florida Atlantic UniversityMar 27 2026

For too long, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) have been denied the same opportunities for love, romance and sexual expression as their peers. Misconceptions about their desires and abilities have limited their privacy, autonomy and access to essential education, leaving many without the tools or opportunities to explore romantic relationships safely and confidently.

Despite a clear desire for connection, individuals with IDD face societal, familial and institutional barriers that restrict dating experiences and understanding of romance, from limited social networks to exclusion from sexuality education. Experts now emphasize that providing inclusive, explicit and replicable education on relationships and sexuality is not only a matter of safety, but also a matter of dignity, equality and the fundamental right to love.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University's College of Education addressed this critical gap by exploring the use of video modeling interventions to enhance romantic relationship skills and provide sexuality education for young adults with IDD. The study focused on whether video modeling can help participants recognize appropriate versus inappropriate romantic behaviors across multiple contexts – including in-person verbal, in-person physical, online verbal and online physical interactions – and whether these skills are maintained after the intervention ends.

To implement the intervention, the researchers developed a training program featuring 80 videos depicting both appropriate and inappropriate romantic scenarios. Each participant viewed selected videos and practiced responding to the situations using a 10-step task analysis. Researchers measured how effectively the video modeling program helped adults with IDD make safe and informed decisions when interacting with potential partners.

Results of the study, published in the journal Sexuality and Disability, found that the video modeling intervention significantly improved participants' decision-making skills across all four relationship domains: in-person verbal, in-person physical, online verbal, and online physical interactions. Before the intervention, participants completed an average of just 20% of the steps correctly, but accuracy jumped to 76% once the video training began. While mastery levels dipped slightly two weeks after the intervention ended, participants still performed far above baseline, averaging 83% accuracy.

Overall, the findings show that the video program effectively helped adults with IDD recognize and respond appropriately to both safe and unsafe romantic scenarios.

The study also highlights the need for targeted instruction in the in-person physical domain, where errors were more common, and demonstrated that remote, video-based training allows participants to engage with sensitive content in a private and supportive environment.

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Social validity results emphasized the importance of participant and family involvement, showing that the program fostered meaningful discussions, empowered decision-making, and improved communication about relationships and intimacy. The study confirms that individuals with IDD can acquire critical skills for navigating romantic relationships safely, challenging societal misconceptions that they do not desire or deserve meaningful romantic and sexual experiences.

Romantic and sexual education is not a luxury – it is a fundamental aspect of dignity and independence for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This study shows that with the right tools, these individuals can learn to navigate complex relationship situations safely and confidently,. Our findings highlight the importance of incorporating evidence-based, accessible education into both school and postsecondary programs, equipping individuals to make informed decisions, recognize boundaries, and engage fully in meaningful romantic relationships."

Brianna Miller, Ph.D., senior author and a faculty member in FAU's Department of Special Education and the Academy for Community Inclusion

Moving forward, the researchers suggest that this approach can serve as a model for inclusive sexual education, ensuring that all individuals have the knowledge and skills to embrace healthy relationships on their own terms.

Study co-authors are Lauren Berlingo, Ph.D., an assistant professor, Troy University; Kaley Adams, Ph.D., a visiting instructor; Kelly Kearney, Ed.D., an assistant professor; Elisa Cruz, Ed.D., an instructor; and Lisa Finnegan, Ph.D., an associate professor, all with FAU's Department of Special Education.

Source:

Florida Atlantic University

Journal reference:

Miller, B., et al. (2026). Using Video Modeling to Teach Romantic Relationships to College Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Sexuality and Disability. DOI: 10.1007/s11195-025-09925-7. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11195-025-09925-7

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

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