Repurposed drugs may provide safer treatments for aggressive childhood leukemia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of EdinburghApr 27 2026

Three clinically available drugs could pave the way for safer and more effective treatments for one of the most aggressive forms of childhood leukemia, a new study suggests. 

In research conducted in mice, scientists identified a trio of existing medicines as promising candidates for treating a rare and severe form of infant leukemia caused by a genetic changed called KMT2A::AFF1. 

Repurposing these drugs could accelerate access to improved therapies while reducing the serious side effects associated with current chemotherapy regimens, experts say. 

However, the research team from the University of Edinburgh emphasized the need for further studies and clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness of these treatments in patients. 

The leukemia – known as KMT2A::AFF1 positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL) – is characterized by rapid disease progression, a high risk of relapse and limited treatment options. Although intensive chemotherapy can improve survival rates, it can cause serious toxicities. 

The condition is rare, accounting for a small proportion of childhood leukemia cases, but it is the most common genetic driver of leukemia in infants, occurring in the majority of cases diagnosed under one year of age. 

The study examined three tiny molecules, known as microRNAs – miR-194, miR-99b and miR-125a-5p – which are found at unusually low levels in this form of leukemia. When researchers restored these molecules in mice, they slowed the growth and survival of cancer cells, revealing new weaknesses that could be targeted with treatment. 

The team identified three genes linked to the disease and discovered that existing drugs could block their activity. These included acetazolamide, tacrolimus and LB-100 – medicines already used or under investigation for other conditions. 

Related Stories

In pre-clinical studies, all three drugs showed strong anti-leukemic effects, significantly reducing the burden of disease. 

Acetazolamide delivered particularly promising results, prolonging survival and improving the effectiveness of standard treatments when used alongside them. It also showed minimal toxicity in healthy cells, suggesting it could provide a safer alternative or complement to conventional chemotherapy. 

The study also suggests that acetazolamide could potentially replace or reduce reliance on cytarabine, a chemotherapy drug known for its harsh side effects, helping to lessen the treatment burden for young patients. 

We are incredibly proud of this work which has gone from very basic, discovery research into the biology of infant blood cancer all the way to preclinical studies, repurposing drugs that are already available for patients. We hope our findings may help to improve the treatment outcome and quality of life of these young patients." 

Katrin Ottersbach, Professor of Developmental Hematology, University of Edinburgh's Centre for Regenerative Medicine

Source:

University of Edinburgh

Journal reference:

Malouf, C., et al. (2026), A microRNA expression signature in infant t(4;11) KMT2A::AFF1+ BCP-ALL uncovers novel therapeutic targets. HemaSphere. DOI: 10.1002/hem3.70353. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hem3.70353

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could GLP-1 drugs help curb addiction? Large veteran study points to potential benefit
GLP-1 drugs cut heart and kidney risks in type 1 diabetes study
How long should you take GLP-1 drugs? Study links longer use to lower heart risk
Gut microbiome may shape response to GLP-1 drugs, new review suggests
Patients who stop GLP-1 drugs often restart or try alternatives
People judge weight loss more harshly when GLP-1 drugs are involved, study finds
Why do some people respond better to GLP-1 drugs? Gut microbiome may hold clues
Most weight lost on GLP-1 drugs returns within a year after stopping

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Antiviral drugs and shingles vaccines tied to lower dementia risk