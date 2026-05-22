New psychological scales measure personal attitudes toward cosmetic procedures

As non-surgical cosmetic procedures grow in popularity, accessibility and affordability, new Griffith University research has created two new measures to assess people's attitudes and motivations towards cosmetic procedures.

In 2024, more than 20 million non-surgical procedures were conducted globally, which was 8.5 million more than the yearly total in 2015.

PhD Candidate from Griffith's School of Applied Psychology, Grace Barker, said the two new measures were needed as non-surgical treatments had become much more common, and attitudes towards them may differ from attitudes towards surgery.

"Additionally, non-surgical procedures may involve different perceptions of risk, reversibility, accessibility and normalisation," Miss Barker said.

By measuring these attitudes separately, the study aimed to better understand how people think and feel about each type of cosmetic procedure, both surgical and non-surgical." Miss. Grace Barker, PhD Candidate from Griffith's School of Applied Psychology

The study investigated surgical cosmetic procedures such as rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and face lifts, and also non-surgical procedures where the skin may be pierced rather than cut, such as botox and filler injections.

The assessment tool measured attitudes, which were formed by beliefs and evaluations toward an object, behaviour or person.

The tool comprised intrapersonal considerations including self-esteem and confidence, plus interpersonal considerations such as forming bonds with others, and finally consideration of risk, cost and pain.

Co-author the paper, Dr Veya Seekis, said the study involved 723 individuals identifying as women from Australia and internationally.

"Women were selected as the focus of the study because they are disproportionately exposed to appearance-related messaging across social and digital media environments," Dr Seekis said.

"This is influenced by systemic pressures, societal expectations, and gendered appearance norms.

"Women also comprise the majority of cosmetic procedure patients globally, with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery estimating 84 per cent of surgical and non-surgical procedure patients identify as women."

Co-author, Professor Caroline Donovan, hoped the two new measures would help researchers gain a clearer and more detailed understanding of people's attitudes towards cosmetic procedures as well as social factors which could shape and influence attitudes over time.

"Importantly, the scale focuses on an individual's own views rather than broad or generalised opinions, allowing for a better understanding of personal differences," she said.

"This improved insight may also support the development of more targeted prevention and intervention efforts, particularly for individuals who may be more vulnerable to appearance-related distress such as complex body image concerns of psychological conditions such as body dysmorphic disorder."