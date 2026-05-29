Consumer wearables become the new gatekeepers of clinical health care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
JMIR PublicationsMay 29 2026

JMIR Publications today released a News and Perspectives expert analysis on consumer wearable platforms' forays into the clinical health care space. Authored by MedTech expert Blythe Karow, MBA, "Meet the New Health Care Gatekeeper: Your Wearable" lays out the implications of wearable tech companies owning the first conversation about a patient's health, as well as the potential impacts on patient trust, policy, and regulation.

Owning the first conversation 

For decades, primary care physicians have served as the entry point to medical care, organizing referrals, tests, and treatments, writes Karow. Now, consumer wearable platforms are accumulating continuous physiological data-such as sleep patterns, heart rate variability, and blood pressure trends-allowing them to detect health changes before the user does. By incorporating artificial intelligence to interpret this data, these platforms effectively own the first conversation about a patient's health, positioning themselves to influence which specialists users see, which treatments they consider, and which care programs they enroll in.

The shift toward clinical routing 

Major investments and strategic shifts signal that wearables are no longer just consumer tech plays. Karow notes that the fitness wristband company WHOOP recently closed a $575 million funding round with investments from Abbott and Mayo Clinic, and its newly created affiliate has been selected into a Medicare outcome-based chronic care model. Similar moves are occurring across the industry, with companies like Oura integrating with Medicare's electronic health record infrastructure, and others such as Apple, Samsung, and Verily building clinical, regulatory, and reimbursement infrastructures. Wearables are now competing to become the routing layer for clinical care, helping to alleviate the strain on overworked doctors and assisting patients with proactive monitoring.

Navigating new regulatory risks 

While there are clear benefits to continuous monitoring, Karow cautions that the rapid consolidation of these platforms raises significant regulatory and ethical concerns. Consumer technology companies operate on business models traditionally built on user attention, subscription revenue, and the monetization of user data. Unlike American physicians, who are legally prohibited from financially benefiting when referring patients to specific specialists, wearable platforms that control physiological monitoring, AI interpretation, clinical routing, and reimbursement under one roof have yet to face the same structural antitrust scrutiny. Policy and regulatory frameworks in the United States, writes Karow, are not yet ready to handle the risks brought on by integrating consumer wearable platforms into health care-and so far, consolidation hasn't waited for policy to catch up.

Source:

JMIR Publications

Journal reference:

Karow, B., (2026) Meet the New Health Care Gatekeeper: Your Wearable. Journal of Medical Internet Research. DOI: 10.2196/101881. https://www.jmir.org/2026/1/e101881

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Adjuvanted and high-dose flu vaccines protect older adults equally well
‘Natural bypass’ of the heart helps doctors avoid risky cardiac surgeries
The Goldilocks sleep zone: study links too little and too much sleep to biological aging
Indian adapted Mediterranean diet targets inflammation in heart disease trial
How do everyday spices help protect the heart?
New skin patch could replace bulky polygraphs and sleep monitors
Gut microbes may reveal why diabetes raises heart disease risk
Common food preservatives linked to higher cardiovascular disease risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI beats primary care doctors in simulated diagnosis study using images and ECGs