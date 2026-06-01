Bariatric surgery improves long-term ability to manage household tasks

People who undergo bariatric surgery and see substantial weight loss are better able to cope with household tasks such as cleaning, laundry and grocery shopping. The improvements are also sustained over a long time, according to a study at the University of Gothenburg.

The research, published in the journal BMC Medicine, is based on data from the SOS (Swedish Obese Subjects) study at the University of Gothenburg, the world's most comprehensive study on the long-term effects of bariatric surgery compared to conventional obesity treatment.

Previous research has shown that bariatric surgery can reduce the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. This present study highlights another important consideration: the impact of treatment on people's daily lives and their ability to live independently.

Although it is well known that obesity negatively affects quality of life, with a reduced ability to perform daily tasks, the impact that substantial weight loss after bariatric surgery has on people's home life has not been well studied.

More independent living

The study involved over 3,200 people with obesity and compared patients who had undergone bariatric surgery with those who received standard obesity care without surgery. The study participants were asked to rate their ability to manage everyday tasks in the home, such as cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, gardening and household finances.

The results show that the patients who underwent surgery experienced distinct improvements within one year of surgery, linked to increased mobility and better general health. The higher functional capacity then persisted throughout the 20-year follow-up period.

The study indicates that significant and sustained weight loss not only improves medical risk factors and longevity, but also people's practical everyday functioning and independence." Professor Per-Arne Svensson, University of Gothenburg, lead author of the study

The importance of a long-term approach

The researchers also found that patients who regained much of the lost weight reported poorer functioning over time than people who maintained the weight loss. The results underline the importance of long-term weight stability after obesity treatment.

The participants in the study were aged 37-60 at the start of the study. The men had a BMI value of 34 or more, and the women 38 or more. 1,641 of the participants underwent bariatric surgery, while 1,656 received standard obesity care.