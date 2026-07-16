New method detects early skin collagen damage before visible signs

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Hiroshima UniversityJul 16 2026Reviewed

An international team led by researchers at Hiroshima University has developed a new way to detect subtle, early-stage changes in human skin collagen before any visible signs of damage appear. The study, published in ACS Nano on July 16, 2026, reveals that the molecular organization and supramolecular chirality-or structural handedness-of dermal collagen collapses prior to the actual thinning or fragmentation of the visible fiber network.

Collagen is a hierarchical material that forms a highly organized network, which supports skin's structure and mechanical strength. Traditional imaging methods can easily identify visible deterioration, such as fiber thinning or loss of connectivity. However, these structural failures represent late stages of tissue remodeling.

One way to think about our findings is that conventional imaging methods can show the 'bricks' of a collagen structure, but they may miss subtle changes in how those bricks are arranged. It's similar to detecting changes in the arrangement of words and sentences in a book before any pages appear damaged or missing."

Ali Haider, first author of the study and graduate research fellow, Hiroshima University's International Institute for Sustainability with Knotted Chiral Meta Matter (WPI-SKCM²)

To uncover these hidden patterns, the team integrated advanced optical imaging with chiroptical spectroscopy, including synchrotron radiation vacuum-ultraviolet circular dichroism (SR-VUVCD) and multi-dimensional quantum cascade laser vibrational circular dichroism (MultiD-QCL-VCD). This framework allowed them to map both the presence of collagen and its chiral structural coherence in the exact same physical tissue section.

The results demonstrated a distinct decoupling between collagen mass and structural order: tissue samples retained their bulk collagen content and coverage even after their underlying supramolecular chirality coherence had severely degraded.

Related Stories

"The key message of this paper is that collagen should not be viewed only as a visible fiber network but as a hierarchical material whose function depends on organization across multiple length scales," said Katsuya Inoue, a professor at WPI-SKCM² who is one of the study's corresponding authors. "Our study shows that advanced correlative methods can reveal changes in this hidden organization that are not apparent from morphology alone."

The researchers' goal is to establish a comprehensive framework that integrates molecular chirality, supramolecular organization, and macroscopic tissue architecture. This could provide insights for medical interventions, wound healing, and biomaterial design, allowing researchers to evaluate tissue integrity before irreversible macroscopic breakdown occurs.

The study was conducted by Ali Haider, Yusuke Kochi, Andrew K. Schulz, Kuya Aoyama, Aiko Sada, Hisako Sato, Elisabetta Matsumoto, Malcolm Kadodwala, Koichi Matsuo, and Katsuya Inoue. The authors represent a multidisciplinary collaboration across Hiroshima University (including WPI-SKCM², the Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering, the Chirality Research Center, and the Research Institute for Synchrotron Radiation Science), the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems, Kyushu University, Kumamoto University, Ehime University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Glasgow. Together, this collaboration spans Japan, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom, bringing together expertise from around the world.

This work was supported by WPI-SKCM², Institut Henri Poincaré, LabEx CARMIN, and the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

Source:

Hiroshima University

Journal reference:

Haider, A., et al. (2026). Correlative Multimodal Framework Reveals Supramolecular Chirality Loss Preceding Fibrillar Rarefaction in Dermal Collagen. ACS Nano. DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.6c06602. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.6c06602

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Histology & Microscopy

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Trial finds prunes do not outperform calcium and vitamin D for male bone density
Wearable forehead patch tracks brain-water shifts during sleep at home
Diet and inflammation may play a role in progressive vitiligo
AI turns everyday smartphone use into passive heart-rate tracking
Longer breastfeeding links to fewer ADHD symptoms in children
Scientists rethink GLP-1 delivery to improve dosing, tolerability, and adherence
Botanical prebiotics may steer skin microbes toward healthier balance
A 10-minute evening skincare massage may help women sleep better and feel less anxious

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Early skin-to-skin contact helps calm newborns but does not lower bilirubin