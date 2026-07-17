Bundibugyo Virus Disease outbreak

As of 14 July, 2,093 confirmed cases of Bundibugyo Virus Disease and 798 deaths had been reported in the DRC and Uganda. A total of 394 people have recovered.

In the latest 24-hour period, the DRC reported 62 new cases and 42 deaths, mainly in Ituri and North Kivu. Uganda reported no new cases or deaths, and all identified contacts have completed follow-up.

Ituri remains the epicenter of the outbreak. North Kivu is also under significant pressure, with treatment centers operating above capacity. So far, 123 health workers have been infected and 36 have died.

The main concerns are continued transmission outside known contact chains, contact follow-up remaining below target, limited treatment capacity, delays in diagnosis, shortages of protective equipment and insecurity affecting access to some communities.

Africa CDC continues to support the response through the deployment of epidemiology and data experts, diagnostic equipment, community engagement and cross-border coordination. More than 4,000 community health workers have also been trained and deployed.



Africa CDC and WHO do not recommend travel or trade restrictions. The focus should remain on stronger screening, surveillance and preparedness while keeping borders open and avoiding stigma.

The outbreak can still be brought under control, but this will require faster diagnostics, additional treatment capacity, stronger contact tracing and community engagement, and sustained financing.