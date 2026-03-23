Palmatine improved fatty liver markers in a preclinical type 2 diabetes study

A new preclinical study suggests that palmatine may ease diabetes-linked fatty liver disease by targeting inflammation, oxidative stress, and liver cell death across multiple biological pathways.

Study: Palmatine ameliorates MASLD in type 2 diabetes by modulating hepatic apoptosis and inflammation. Image Credit: sasirin pamai / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports , a group of researchers investigated how palmatine, a naturally occurring chemical found in some medicinal plants, improves MASLD by regulating apoptosis and inflammation in T2DM .

MASLD Burden in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Did you know that more than half of individuals with T2DM also develop MASLD? Increased liver damage and greater chances of developing cirrhosis and cardiovascular complications result from a dual burden.

Fatty liver disease is not a mere build-up of fats within the liver. It also brings about inflammation, resistance to insulin, and damage to liver cells. Standard treatments are less effective because they target only a few of the disease’s mechanisms. Therefore, there is an interest in finding naturally occurring compounds that could provide multiple targets.

In order to do this, researchers must understand the action of these natural compounds on a cellular and molecular level, and further research should explore integrated treatment options through the use of natural compounds.

Bioinformatics and Experimental Study Design Methods

The study used a combination of bioinformatics analysis and experimental validation to investigate the effects of palmatine. First, drug targets were identified using databases like Traditional Chinese Medicine Systems Pharmacology, PharmMapper, HERB, and SymMap. Disease-related genes associated with MASLD and apoptosis were obtained from GeneCards.

These datasets were integrated, and overlapping targets were identified. R software was used to analyze the data in the Gene Expression Omnibus database on gene expression to determine which genes were differentially expressed using predefined statistical criteria.

Important genes were identified using 10 machine-learning methods, with Random Forest and Decision Tree models ultimately providing the best balance of predictive performance and feature importance.

Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes functional enrichment analyses were used to examine biological pathways associated with the identified genes, and single-cell sequencing was performed to determine gene expression patterns at the individual-cell level.

The study also incorporated analyses of immune infiltration, cell-death patterns, pseudotime, and RNA velocity to better contextualize the candidate targets within the hepatic microenvironment.

To validate the findings, a rat T2DM-associated MASLD model was created using both a high-fat diet and streptozotocin injection, and rats were assigned to blank, model, semaglutide, and low-, medium-, and high-dose palmatine groups. Treatments were then administered for four weeks.

Key Molecular Targets and Pathway Findings

The integrated bioinformatics analysis identified 138 overlapping targets between palmatine and MASLD, which were further refined to 43 key genes through differential expression analysis. The results of functional enrichment revealed that the dominant pathways for these genes were lipid metabolism, the inflammatory response, and apoptosis.

Machine learning models consistently identified five core targets: Adrenoceptor Beta 2 (ADRB2), B-Cell Lymphoma 3 (BCL3), Early Growth Response 1 (EGR1), Fos Proto-Oncogene (FOS), and Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Kinase Kinase 8 (MAP3K8).

Molecular docking indicated that palmatine had a very high binding affinity to all of the proteins listed above. Consequently, this supports the plausibility that palmatine may directly engage them.

Furthermore, single-cell sequencing provided additional evidence that these genes exhibit cell-type-specific expression patterns across several hepatic cell populations, suggesting that they may regulate immune- and liver-related functions. The broader single-cell analyses further suggested dynamic roles for these targets within the hepatic immune microenvironment.

Metabolic and Liver Function Improvements in Rats

In the experimental model, rats with T2DM-associated MASLD showed significant metabolic disturbances, including elevated glucose, lipids, and inflammatory markers. The activity of liver enzymes, including alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase, was also analyzed, and the increase in levels of these liver enzymes indicates that they are markers of liver injury.

Palmatine treatment lowered blood glucose, total cholesterol, triglycerides, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; reduced alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase; decreased malondialdehyde; and increased antioxidant markers, such as superoxide dismutase and glutathione.

Histological and Cellular-Level Liver Improvements

The untreated model rats showed severe fat accumulation and inflammatory tissue changes in the liver, accompanied by fibrosis, whereas the palmatine-treated rats had better liver architecture, fewer lipid droplets, and less collagen deposition. These improvements were dose-dependent, with the moderate-dose group showing the most pronounced reduction in hepatic steatosis on histopathological analysis.

Palmatine decreased the expression of ADRB2, BCL3, EGR1, FOS, and MAP3K8 at the molecular level, and also decreased apoptotic proteins like Caspase-3, Caspase-8, and Gasdermin E. This finding indicates an overall decrease in hepatocyte cell death as evidenced by immunofluorescence and protein analyses consistent with bioinformatics predictions.

In addition to its multifaceted actions promoting liver health through several pathways involved in metabolism, inflammation, and apoptosis, palmatine also exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing the production of various pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as tumor necrosis factor alpha and interleukin-6.

Therapeutic Potential and Study Limitations

Palmatine showed therapeutic potential for managing MASLD associated with T2DM by targeting multiple biological pathways, thereby improving metabolic parameters, reducing inflammation, and suppressing markers of hepatocyte apoptosis.

These multi-level effects make it a promising candidate for treating complex metabolic diseases where single-target therapies often fail. However, this was a preclinical rat study, and palmatine may be useful for future therapeutic development in people at high risk of progressive liver disease by targeting both liver damage and systemic metabolic dysfunction. Its safety, efficacy, and clinical use require further clinical validation.