JMIR Publications' new article showcases the transformative potential of precision oncology

JMIR Publications today announced the release of a timely new article in its News and Perspectives section, showcasing the transformative potential of precision oncology. The article, "Further Promise and Potential for Precision Medicine in Oncology," details how shifting from a "one-size-fits-all" approach to individualized, multi-drug regimens can significantly improve outcomes for patients with aggressive, advanced cancers.

Authored by Shalini Kathuria Narang, JMIR Correspondent, the report highlights the latest findings from the Investigation of Profile-Related Evidence Determining Individualized Cancer Therapy (I-PREDICT) trial. The study found that when drug therapies were closely matched to a patient's specific tumor mutations, patients experienced better treatment responses, longer progression-free survival, and longer overall survival.

Breaking the "one mutation, one drug" mold

Traditional precision medicine often focuses on targeting a single genetic mutation with a single drug. However, the I-PREDICT trial, led by researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine, confirms that advanced tumors are far more complex.

The analysis reveals several breakthrough insights:

The "N-of-1" strategy: By using advanced genomic sequencing to create unique tumor profiles, clinicians developed 103 personalized combinations of FDA-approved drugs-most without prior established safety data for those specific combinations-to target multiple pathways simultaneously.

Superior safety profile: Despite the use of complex drug "cocktails," only 6.5% of patients experienced severe drug-related toxicities, compared to 15.5% of those receiving established, standardized regimens.

Precision matters: Approximately 95% of patients in the trial had unique molecular landscapes. The study found a direct correlation: the higher the "matching score" between the drugs and the tumor's alterations, the better the survival outcomes.

Every patient's tumor is a little bit different because we all are a little bit different. We focused on each patient and the unique biology of their tumor to figure out how to come up with the best therapy." Dr. Jason Sicklick, senior author of the study and professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine

The future of standard care

The article emphasizes that while further randomized validation is needed, the era of precision cocktails is fast approaching. With faster molecular testing and a larger repertoire of targeted drugs, researchers hope this individualized approach will soon become an additional standard option for every cancer patient.

"In 10 years, I'm hoping personalized medicine for cancer will be one of the standard approaches," adds Dr. Shumei Kato, medical oncologist at UC San Diego Health. "Compared to chemo, the more precise targeted therapy is a lot easier on a patient's body."