Therapy access could tackle joblessness

Expanding access to NHS Talking Therapies may help reduce the long-term economic inactivity faced by people with entrenched mental health problems, University of Manchester researchers say.

The findings – published in the International Journal of Mental Health Systems – emerge against a backdrop of rising mental health needs.

The researchers analysed Annual Population Survey data from more than 535,000 working‑age adults between 2015 and 2020 to examine whether regional differences in the supply of NHS Talking Therapies were linked to labour force participation.

They found that people reporting long‑term mental health problems were less likely to be in the labour force than otherwise similar adults without such conditions: a participation gap of 36 % in the analysis sample.

After adjusting for a wide range of personal and local factors, the researchers found that increasing the volume of supply of talking therapies by one additional appointment offered per referral in the average region, equivalent to about 22 % more appointments, was associated with a 0.92‑percentage‑point reduction in the labour force participation gap.

The association was strongest among people aged 45 to 65, those not claiming benefits, and men.

The researchers highlight how decades of evidence show that pharmacological and psychological therapies can reduce symptoms and improve productivity, absenteeism and labour force participation.

The NHS Talking Therapies programme, launched in England 18 years ago, is considered to be the first large‑scale programme of its kind.

It was designed to expand the supply of evidence‑based psychological treatments, reduce stigma, and make it easier for people to seek help.

The service offers assessment appointments, tailored treatment plans and session‑by‑session monitoring.

Although previous studies have shown these sorts of impacts in individual patients, this study examined the impact of differences in therapy provisions across areas.

The authors argue that the supply of therapy services may have indirect effects on economic activity by improving help‑seeking behaviour, reducing stigma, and influencing how GPs manage mental health problems in primary care.

They note that only around one‑fifth of working‑age adults with a mental health diagnosis receive a course of NHS Talking Therapies, suggesting that wider community‑level effects may be important.

Lead author is Joe Dodd, a PhD researcher from The University of Manchester.