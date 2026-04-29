Survey reveals silica dust risks for Australia’s tunnel workers

The responses to a national survey published today have revealed tunnel construction workers across Australia say they face significant exposure to silica dust, a hazardous dust that can cause incurable diseases like silicosis and lung cancer.

The University of Sydney-led research, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, is based on a survey of 290 tunneling industry workers and industry professionals between September 2024 and June 2025. It highlights a potential critical gap between awareness of silica risks and the effective implementation of safety controls.

"Workers understand the risks, but the survey results indicate that systems in place are not consistently protecting them. This is not a knowledge gap: it's a failure of leadership, accountability, and enforcement, with workers ultimately paying the price with their heath," said lead researcher and PhD candidate Kate Cole OAM from the Faculty of Medicine and Health, who has worked on large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, including tunneling, for more than two decades.

Despite widespread recognition of the dangers, 62.5 percent of survey respondents reported barriers preventing effective dust control, with time pressures, lack of management commitment, and weak regulatory enforcement identified as key issues. Most were concerned about being exposed to silica dust and developing a silica-related disease.

Key findings from the tunneling workers survey

14.2 percent of participants reported having a silica-related disease or condition, most commonly chronic bronchitis, silicosis or rheumatoid arthritis

Conditions for most work groups (groups of workers performing similar tasks) were judged by experts to exceed workplace exposure limits for silica dust

Nearly half of survey respondents did not believe regulators were effective in promoting safe practices, with workers reporting the lowest confidence in dust control measures

Advance notice of inspections is given, with several survey respondents claiming that workplace conditions are being temporarily modified so that projects appear compliant with dust control measures. For example, one respondent said: "They can't see what really happens when they're not there, sites are informed of the visit and make it look good, numbers are botched, readings not true – it's like they come in, tick their boxes and away they go".

Culture and pressure undermining safety

The survey found that workplace culture and project pressures tend to prioritise production over safety, according to surveyed workers who described environments where raising concerns could risk job security, and where dust control measures were sometimes deprioritised to meet tight deadlines.

Some participants reported conditions so dusty they could not see more than a few metres ahead." Kate Cole OAM from the Faculty of Medicine and Health

While most surveyed workers reported that air monitoring was conducted on their worksites, trust in these results was low. Many raised concerns that monitoring may sometimes be carried out under workplace conditions that are artificially altered to appear better than they typically would be, with these results not consistently shared.

"This points to a lack of transparency and accountability," said Cole.

The survey acknowledges improvements in dust control technologies over the past decade, including better ventilation systems, enclosed cabins, and increased use of respiratory protective equipment. However, the researchers warn that it's possible, based on the survey results, that measures may not be being applied consistently, or that they may too often be relied upon instead of controlling hazards at the source. The study calls for stronger regulatory enforcement and oversight of this high-risk industry, noting that while unions and regulators are key influencers, their effectiveness was viewed inconsistently by respondents.

"With Australia's infrastructure pipeline continuing to expand, without systemic change, preventable disease will remain an ongoing risk for thousands of workers," said Cole.