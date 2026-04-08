Global Flourishing Study releases largest dataset on human well-being

Apr 8 2026

The Global Flourishing Study (GFS), the most comprehensive empirical investigation of human flourishing ever undertaken, today made its first two waves of data publicly available through the Center for Open Science at no cost and without pre-registration. Researchers, journalists, policymakers and the public can now freely access the dataset on the Open Science Framework (OSF) website.

The release marks a significant milestone for a study that has already produced more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, including a special Nature Portfolio collection of 35 different studies using just the first wave of GFS data alone.

"We built this study because we believed the world needed a rigorous, shared language for what makes life go well," said Byron R. Johnson, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of the Social Sciences at Baylor University and co-director of the GFS. "Today we're putting the evidence in everyone's hands."

Co-directed by Johnson and Tyler VanderWeele, Ph.D., of Harvard University and fielded in partnership with Gallup and the Center for Open Science, the GFS tracks approximately 200,000 participants across 22 countries and one territory, measuring flourishing across six domains:

  1. Happiness and life satisfaction,
  2. Physical and mental health,
  3. Meaning and purpose,
  4. Character and virtue,
  5. Close social relationships, and
  6. Financial and material stability.

Related Stories

Because the same participants are surveyed across multiple waves, the study moves beyond correlation toward the kinds of causal questions that cross-sectional research cannot address.

What the data has already revealed

  • Young people are struggling. Global data reveals a striking reversal: Young adults now report lower well-being than older populations, signaling an urgent need for further understanding of youth flourishing.
  • The development paradox. The study exposes a critical tension at the heart of economic progress: There is a negative relationship between a nation's wealth and its citizens' reported sense of meaning and purpose.
  • Faith communities support flourishing. Across diverse cultures, religious participation is among the strongest predictors of well-being – suggesting that faith communities cultivate something essential to human thriving that merits serious attention from researchers and policymakers alike.

Accessing the data

Data from Waves 1 and 2, along with accompanying instructions and documentation from Gallup, are now available. The dataset is open for general use; access to a small number of sensitive variables continues to require Institutional Review Board approval. Researchers who pre-register their study and analysis plans through the Global Flourishing Registry will also gain access to Wave 3, the study's most recent data collection.

The question is no longer whether flourishing can be measured. It's what we do with what we've found."

Tyler VanderWeele, Ph.D., of Harvard University

Source:

Baylor University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Not all children with autism benefit from early language therapy
Cola may quickly lower pH inside orthodontic clear aligners and shift oral bacteria within hours
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
Students who game the most show lower diet quality and higher BMI, study finds
Large language models excel in tests yet struggle to guide real patient decisions
Could a simple milk habit help prevent strokes? New research points to potential benefits
Study finds ADHD symptoms linked to higher internet addiction risk in college students
Skin of color seminar improves medical students’ diagnosis skills

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules