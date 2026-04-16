Higher stress and BMI tied to earlier puberty in girls

New research reveals how stress, body weight, and hormone patterns interact to influence when puberty begins, offering fresh insight into long-term health risks and early intervention opportunities.

Study: Steroids, stress, and body mass index interact to accelerate female pubertal development. Image credit: Viktoriia Patapova/Shutterstock.com

A recent Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism study identified steroid metabolome patterns linked to earlier pubertal timing and tested whether BMI and stress markers modify this relationship.

Pubertal timing, stress, and the steroid metabolome

Menarche, the onset of the first menstrual period, marks both the social transition to adulthood and a key biological milestone in puberty. It is preceded by breast development (thelarche) by roughly 2 to 4 years, and the interval between the two, termed pubertal tempo, carries its own clinical significance. Earlier thelarche, earlier menarche, and a longer tempo are each associated with a 20–30 % increased risk for breast cancer.

Pubertal timing is regulated by a cascade of hormonal changes involving the broader steroid metabolome, not estrogens alone. As part of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis, the adrenals also release glucocorticoids in response to stress. The androgen-to-glucocorticoid ratio serves as an index of stress reactivity: a higher ratio indicates a hyporeactive stress response, while a lower ratio indicates hyperreactivity. As puberty progresses, adrenal androgens are joined by ovarian production of androgens, estrogens, and progesterone via the hypothalamic–pituitary–ovarian (HPO) axis, collectively driving breast development, pubarche, and menarche.

Elevated body mass index (BMI) and psychosocial stress are both independently associated with earlier puberty, suggesting meaningful cross-talk among metabolic, stress, and reproductive axes. However, most studies have examined these factors in isolation rather than jointly, leaving the combined and potentially synergistic effects of stress and BMI on pubertal timing poorly understood.

Experimental and rodent data support direct interaction between the stress and reproductive axes during the pubertal window, a period of heightened neural plasticity during which the HPA axis is actively recalibrated. Once puberty is complete, this stress-reactivity plasticity diminishes. How these dynamics unfold in human populations and whether the steroid metabolome captures this interplay remain largely unaddressed.

Identifying steroid metabolome signatures of accelerated puberty and their modifying factors

This study hypothesized that childhood stress elevates glucocorticoids and androgens, which adipose tissue converts into estrogens that drive breast development, and that elevated BMI, combined with stress, associates with the earliest pubertal onset. These relationships were examined in girls with and without a breast cancer family history.

The LEGACY Girls Study enrolled 1,040 girls aged 6 to 13 across 5 sites, comprising 51 % with a breast cancer family history and 49 % matched controls. These participants were followed up every 6 months for pubertal assessments, biospecimens, and anthropometric measurements.

Thelarche and pubarche were primarily assessed using the Pubertal Development Scale (PDS). First-morning urine was analyzed by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC–MS). Metabolites were grouped by hormone class and expressed as ratios to isolate androgen-independent associations. Stress was measured using the Internalizing Composite Scale (anxiety, depression, and somatization subscales), and BMI was derived from biannual height and weight measurements.

At baseline, first- through third-degree family history of cancer was collected to calculate a continuous Breast and Ovarian Cancer Analysis of Disease Incidence and Carrier Estimation Algorithm (BOADICEA) risk score, along with birth weight and maternal race/ethnicity. Parametric survival (Weibull) models were then used to predict the median age of pubertal onset.

Hormonal, stress, and BMI interactions shape pubertal progression

The mean age of the participants was 8.1 years, and 74 % identified as non-Hispanic White. The majority were not overweight or obese, stress scores were subclinical (<60), and over half had mothers with bachelor's or graduate degrees.

In both crude and adjusted models, prepubertal steroid metabolite pathways were significantly associated with thelarche onset. Higher total, glucocorticoid, androgen, and progesterone metabolites each predicted earlier thelarche, while higher estrogens predicted later onset. Pubarche associations mirrored those of thelarche, and an elevated androgen-to-glucocorticoid ratio accelerated both milestones. Prepubertal estrogens were the only hormonal factor significantly associated with menarche timing, with higher levels associated with delayed onset.

After adjusting for covariates and prepubertal estrogen levels, higher pubertal estrogen levels were associated with delayed menarche. Elevated pubertal androgens and progesterone similarly predicted delayed menarche at a fixed thelarche age, indicating a prolonged pubertal tempo. A higher androgen-to-glucocorticoid ratio was associated with earlier menarche, an effect that strengthened when prepubertal hormone levels were accounted for.

Stress-BMI-hormone interactions significantly altered thelarche and menarche, but not pubarche. Girls with high prepubertal glucocorticoids, BMI, and stress reached thelarche 7.2 months earlier than those with low levels of these measures. High BMI, combined with high stress, was associated with earlier menarche in the presence of higher glucocorticoid levels, whereas high BMI, combined with low stress, was associated with later menarche in this subgroup.

Under low BMI/low stress conditions, prepubertal progesterone showed the strongest association with early menarche, and pubertal estrogens most strongly delayed it. However, elevated pubertal androgens and progesterone were associated with earlier menarche exclusively in the high-BMI/low-stress subgroup.

A principal component analysis supported these findings. Twelve components captured 95 % of steroid metabolite variation, four of which were linked to thelarche timing. Principal components characterized by high levels of glucocorticoids and other abundant metabolites were associated with earlier thelarche and a longer pubertal tempo. Components characterized by high androgens and progesterone, combined with low glucocorticoids, were associated with earlier thelarche, a longer tempo, and earlier pubarche. Markedly elevated pregnanediol was associated with delayed thelarche, pubarche, and menarche, and a longer tempo. Stress and BMI further modified two of these component associations.

Conclusions

Elevated glucocorticoids and androgens were associated with earlier pubertal onset and a longer pubertal window, particularly in girls with high BMI and stress, regardless of breast cancer family history. Screening between ages 8 and 10, combined with stress-reducing and lifestyle interventions, may help identify and support girls at risk for subsequent menstrual and breast health outcomes.

Given that these hormones have been linked in prior studies to up to 2.6-fold higher odds of breast cancer, longitudinal hormonal biomarker tracking holds potential as a future screening modality, especially as early-onset breast cancer rates continue to rise.

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