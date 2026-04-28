Soy-based nutrients may help reduce COPD symptom burden

Could compounds found in everyday soy-based foods help ease COPD symptoms? New research reveals how diet, particularly isoflavones, may play a role in shaping respiratory health and disease burden in former smokers.

Study: Isoflavone Intake is Associated With Decreased Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Morbidity. Image credit: Makistock/Shutterstock.com

A recent study in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease evaluated whether increased dietary isoflavone intake is associated with improved respiratory morbidity in former smokers with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Dietary patterns and their impact on COPD risk and progression

COPD is a progressive lung disease characterized by persistent airflow obstruction and chronic respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sputum production, and shortness of breath. It often develops as a result of long-term exposure to harmful particles or gases, most commonly from cigarette smoke. COPD can lead to a significant decline in lung function and quality of life over time.

In addition to exposure to poor air quality and cigarette smoking, diet and nutrition are increasingly recognized as factors that can influence the risk of developing COPD. A Western dietary pattern, which involves high consumption of refined grains, red and processed meats, fried foods, and sugar-sweetened beverages, tends to correlate with a higher risk of COPD, more respiratory symptoms, and reduced lung function. In contrast, a Mediterranean or Prudent diet rich in vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, and whole grains appears to reduce the risk of COPD.

Higher intake of omega-3 fatty acids has been linked to fewer COPD exacerbations and milder symptoms. Similarly, isoflavones, compounds found in soy-based foods, may offer benefits by reducing inflammation and platelet activation, both of which are important in COPD and other chronic diseases. However, the specific effects of isoflavones on COPD outcomes remain unclear and require further research.

Evaluating the association between isoflavone intake and COPD morbidity

The current study examined the association between isoflavone intake and COPD morbidity among participants in the urban arm of the CURE COPD study, which investigates the effects of air pollution and diet on low-income COPD patients in Baltimore, Maryland.

Eligible participants were age 40 or older, had physician-diagnosed moderate-to-severe COPD confirmed by spirometry, smoked for over 10 pack years, and had low socioeconomic status. The selected participants were followed with clinic visits at baseline, 3 months, and 6 months, plus monthly phone interviews for 6 months, and an additional 3 months.

Demographic data and neighborhood characteristics were collected at baseline. Neighborhood poverty rate was defined as the percentage of families in a census tract living below the federal poverty line.

Dietary intake was measured using the Harvard Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ) at three clinic visits. Trained staff assessed respiratory outcomes at each clinic visit. Medication use was self-reported. Health, symptoms, and quality of life were evaluated with validated questionnaires; higher scores meant greater COPD impact. Serum, plasma, and urine samples were collected at each visit.

Isoflavone intake is associated with improved respiratory morbidity and reduced platelet activation in COPD

The study cohort included 99 participants with complete dietary, biomarker, and respiratory outcome data. The mean age of participants was 66.4 years; 55 % were female, and 41 % identified as White. The cohort had a mean smoking history of 46.3 pack-years and a mean forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) percent predicted of 49.8 %, reflecting substantial airflow limitation consistent with moderate-to-severe COPD. Most participants reported annual incomes below $30,000, and nearly half had a high school education or less.

The average isoflavone intake of the study cohort was 1.8 mg, with a median of 1.0 mg. Higher intake was associated with greater educational attainment and higher caloric intake, while other demographics were comparable across groups.

After adjusting for key covariates, higher total isoflavone intake was linked to improved respiratory outcomes, with each standard deviation (SD) increase associated with lower COPD Assessment Test (CAT), Clinical COPD Questionnaire (CCQ), and Evaluating Respiratory Symptoms in COPD (ECSC) scores. A trend toward better St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) scores was not statistically significant, though the improvement in CAT reached the minimal clinically important difference, while CCQ did not.

Isoflavone intake was not significantly associated with dyspnea, exacerbation rates, or biomarkers of inflammation or oxidative stress. In contrast, higher isoflavone consumption correlated with a 7.4 % reduction in urinary 11-dehydrothromboxane B2 (11dTxB2), indicating reduced platelet activation. These results suggest a potential association between isoflavone intake and specific clinical outcomes, with platelet-related pathways as one possible explanation.

Analysis of specific isoflavones showed that higher daidzein and genistein intake correlated with better CAT, CCQ, and ECSC scores. Formononetin was linked to lower SGRQ and CAT scores, while glycitein was associated with lower ECSC scores. All showed a trend toward lower urinary thromboxane, with only genistein reaching statistical significance. Biochanin A showed no significant associations.

Sensitivity analyses showed the link between higher isoflavone intake and improved respiratory morbidity persisted after adjusting for omega-3 fatty acids. The effect was strongest for CAT and SGRQ scores among individuals with lower omega-3 (eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid) intake, suggesting that isoflavone-related benefits may be more pronounced in individuals with lower overall diet quality.

Sensitivity analyses adjusting for antiplatelet medication use confirmed the association between higher isoflavone intake and reduced respiratory morbidity. However, its association with lower 11dTxB2 was reduced and no longer statistically significant after accounting for omega-3 intake or antiplatelet use, although effect sizes remained similar.

Conclusion

The current study involving former smokers with COPD in urban Baltimore, Maryland, found that higher isoflavone intake is significantly associated with better respiratory outcomes. Participants with higher isoflavone intake reported better health status and fewer cough symptoms, along with evidence of lower systemic platelet activation. These results indicate that dietary isoflavones may be linked to lower COPD morbidity, with platelet-related pathways as one possible contributing mechanism.

However, these findings should be interpreted with caution due to the study’s observational design, relatively small sample size, reliance on self-reported dietary data, and limitations in biomarker analyses, meaning causality cannot be established.

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