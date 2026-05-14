Colbopasvir plus sofosbuvir achieves high cure rates in chronic hepatitis C

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.May 14 2026

Abstract

In this real‑world multicenter study (Wenzhou, China), 113 chronic hepatitis C patients received colbopasvir (60 mg) + sofosbuvir (400 mg) daily for 12 weeks. Overall SVR12 was 99.1% (112/113). SVR12 was 100% for genotypes 3a, 3b, 6a, and compensated cirrhosis, 93.3% for genotype 1b, and 90% for HBV co‑infection. Liver function (ALBI) and fibrosis scores (FIB‑4, APRI) significantly improved. No serious adverse events occurred. The colbopasvir + sofosbuvir regimen showed excellent effectiveness and safety across diverse genotypes (including difficult‑to‑treat genotype 3b) and comorbidities.

Introduction

Chronic HCV is a major cause of cirrhosis and HCC in China. Genotype 3b is less responsive to some DAAs. Colbopasvir is a pan‑genotypic NS5A inhibitor approved with sofosbuvir in China. Real‑world data from Eastern China are needed.

Methods

Retrospective study at three centers (June 2023 – October 2024). Patients received colbopasvir (60 mg) + sofosbuvir (400 mg) for 12 weeks; ribavirin was added for genotype 3 or cirrhosis. Primary endpoint: SVR12 (HCV RNA <15 IU/mL).

Results

  • Patients (N=113): median age 46 years, 84% male. Genotypes: 3 (58%; 3a 31%, 3b 27%), 6 (20%), 1b (13%). Cirrhosis 15%, HBV co‑infection 9%, HIV 1%.

  • SVR12 rates: Overall 99.1% (112/113). 100% for genotypes 3a (35/35), 3b (30/30), 6a (23/23), compensated cirrhosis (17/17), HCC (1/1), hypertension (10/10), diabetes (19/19). 93.3% for genotype 1b (14/15). 90% for HBV co‑infection (9/10).

  • Improvements: ALBI, FIB‑4, and APRI significantly decreased from baseline to EOT and SVR12 (all p<0.05).

  • Safety: No serious AEs; no discontinuations due to AEs. Common AEs: headache, nausea, fatigue.

  • One failure: Genotype 1b + HBV co‑infection did not achieve SVR12.

Discussion

This real‑world study confirms high efficacy (99.1% SVR12) of colbopasvir + sofosbuvir, including 100% in 30 genotype 3b patients – higher than reported for sofosbuvir/velpatasvir (76%). The regimen also improved liver function and fibrosis markers. Limitations: retrospective design, small HBV/HIV subgroups, no decompensated cirrhosis, limited long‑term follow‑up.

Conclusions

Colbopasvir plus sofosbuvir is highly effective and safe for chronic HCV in Eastern China, including genotype 3b and patients with compensated cirrhosis or HBV co‑infection. It is a valuable option for HCV elimination.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Ruan, L.-M., et al. (2026). Real-world Effectiveness and Safety of Coblopasvir plus Sofosbuvir in the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C Infection in Wenzhou, Eastern China: A Multicenter Observational Study. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. DOI: 10.14218/jcth.2025.00673. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00673

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A new tool that predicts obesity-related disease risk beyond BMI
Five diet patterns shaping health in older Americans
Cranberry juice may help stop antibiotic resistance in UTIs
Birth weight predicts kidney function during endurance exercise
AHA calls for lifelong brain health strategy to prevent cognitive decline
Scientists redesign CAR-T cells to fight more than cancer
Time-restricted eating helps with adherence in diabetes patients
Semaglutide as a promising new treatment for alcohol use disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GLP-1 drugs promise wider health benefits, but experts urge caution on use