Thyroid function linked to chronotype or daytime sleepiness in women with Hashimoto's thyroiditis

Background and objectives

Hashimoto's thyroiditis (HT), an autoimmune disease with a prevalence 2–7 times higher in women than in men, is associated with daytime sleepiness. The present study aimed to test the hypothesis that thyroid function is associated with chronotype and daytime sleepiness in women with HT.

Methods

This retrospective cross-sectional study included women with confirmed HT. Demographic, clinical and laboratory data were collected. The reduced Morningness-Eveningness Questionnaire (rMEQ) and the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) were used to assess chronotype and daytime sleepiness, respectively. Based on rMEQ, women were categorized as having a morning (≥18), intermediate (12–17) or evening (≤11) chronotype. Based on ESS, women were categorized as having normal or increased daytime sleepiness.

Results

Overall, 106 women, aged 43 ± 12 years, were included. Most had normal daytime sleepiness (68.9%), and the majority had an intermediate chronotype (61.3%), while only one had a morning chronotype (0.9%). Age was significantly associated with chronotype (P = 0.026). There was a significant association between chronotype and thyroglobulin antibodies (TgAb, P = 0.012). Free triiodothyronine (fT3) levels were significantly higher in women with an evening chronotype than in those with an intermediate chronotype (P = 0.045; OR = 0.500; 95% CI 0.25–0.98). Daytime sleepiness was significantly associated with TgAb (P = 0.016) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH, P = 0.040). TgAb levels were significantly higher in women with increased daytime sleepiness (P = 0.049, OR = 1.003, 95% CI 1.00–1.01) than in those with normal daytime sleepiness.

Conclusions

Approximately one-third of women have an evening chronotype, and approximately one-third had increased daytime sleepiness. TgAb, fT3, and TSH are associated with daytime sleepiness or chronotype in women with HT. Further investigation is required for the underlying mechanisms.