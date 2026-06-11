One Health framework guides sustainable control of global bacterial zoonoses

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 11 2026

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Bacterial zoonoses such as brucellosis, salmonellosis, leptospirosis, anthrax, campylobacteriosis, and listeriosis remain major global health threats with substantial economic and social effects. Despite decades of surveillance and control through traditional sector-based approaches, their burden persists, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The One Health framework, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, has emerged as a transformative strategy for managing these complex diseases. This systematic review, conducted in accordance with PRISMA guidelines, involved searching the PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science (2000-2024) databases with combined terms for "One Health," "bacterial zoonoses," and specific pathogens. Of 2,847 records identified, 187 peer-reviewed studies, systematic reviews, and implementation reports met the inclusion criteria. Evidence was synthesized regarding the epidemiology of major bacterial zoonoses; existing governance structures; and integrated prevention strategies, including vaccination, food safety, environmental monitoring, and community engagement.

Key challenges include fragmented governance, limited funding, antimicrobial resistance, and data gaps; however, opportunities may arise from digital technologies, surveillance using artificial intelligence, and global policy frameworks. Effective One Health implementation will require robust institutional coordination, adequate resources, and integrated surveillance systems. The findings suggest evidence-based recommendations for advancing sustainable global control of bacterial zoonoses.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Sadeghian, M., (2026). One Health Models for the Prevention and Management of Bacterial Zoonoses: A Comprehensive Systematic Review. Zoonoses. DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2025-0076. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/ZOONOSES-2025-0076

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

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