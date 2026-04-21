Cognitive decline may signal heart trouble years before a cardiovascular event

Researchers tracking initially healthy older adults found that declines in thinking speed and other cognitive abilities can appear years before cardiovascular disease becomes clinically evident, pointing to a possible early warning window for prevention.

Study: Cognitive Decline Preceding Incident Cardiovascular Events in Older Adults. Image Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock

Study: Cognitive Decline Preceding Incident Cardiovascular Events in Older Adults. Image Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open suggests that cognitive decline may begin years before a cardiovascular disease (CVD) event. Researchers analyzed 11-year data from initially healthy older adults in the Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly (ASPREE) and its extension.

The analysis showed that individuals who developed CVD experienced faster declines across multiple cognitive domains than controls. Notably, processing speed showed measurable deterioration as early as eight years prior, highlighting its potential as an early indicator of future CVD risk and the value of cognitive monitoring.

CVD and dementia often coexist in older adults, reflecting a complex, bidirectional interplay between cardiac and brain health. While considerable evidence shows that cognitive decline follows CVD events, particularly stroke, the timing and origin of these changes remain uncertain.

Researchers have not established whether cognitive deterioration begins before the event or results from its acute effects. Although some studies link poorer cognitive function to higher CVD risk, findings on pre-event cognitive trajectories are inconsistent and limited by small event numbers, reliance on self-reported outcomes, and a lack of domain-specific analyses, leaving a critical gap in understanding when cognitive decline truly begins.

ASPREE Cognitive Trajectory Study Design

In the present study, researchers examined whether cognitive decline precedes incident CVD events in older adults.

The team drew participants mainly aged 70 years and older, with eligibility from age 65 years for racial and ethnic minority individuals in the United States, from the ASPREE study and its ongoing extension, the ASPREE-XT trial.

These studies included individuals from the United States and Australia who were free of prior CVD at enrollment. The ASPREE study, conducted between 2010 and 2014, followed participants through 2017, while ASPREE-XT provided annual follow-ups through December 2022.

Related Stories

The investigators identified cases as participants who experienced incident CVD events, including hospitalization for heart failure (HHF), nonfatal myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, or fatal coronary heart disease (CHD).

They confirmed events using hospital records, physician reports, death certificates, and family input, with adjudication by expert panels. For comparison, they matched each case to four control individuals without CVD events based on age, sex, and education.

The authors assessed cognitive function using standardized tests targeting specific domains. These included the Modified Mini-Mental State Examination (3MS) for global cognition, the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT) for processing speed, the Controlled Oral Word Association Test (COWAT) for verbal fluency, and the Hopkins Verbal Learning Test–Revised (HVLT-R) for episodic memory.

The researchers applied mixed-effects statistical models to assess cognitive trajectories in cases and controls. Subgroup analyses further examined differences by sex and baseline comorbidity status.

Processing Speed and Pre-CVD Cognitive Decline

Over a median follow-up of 8.7 years, the study recorded 1,934 incident CVD events among 19,114 participants, of which 1,887 cases were successfully matched to 7,548 controls. Participants had a median age of 76 years, and just over half were men.

Individuals who experienced a CVD event had significantly faster cognitive decline across multiple domains compared to controls, with changes emerging three to eight years before CVD onset.

Declines in processing speed appeared first, up to 8 years before onset, followed by changes in episodic memory and global cognition around 5 years before onset, with verbal fluency affected approximately 3 years before onset.

Composite measures of executive function and global cognition also showed accelerated decline beginning about six years prior to CVD onset, while the composite memory trajectory did not differ significantly between groups.

These patterns were consistent across most CVD subtypes, including stroke, heart failure, and fatal coronary heart disease, but were less pronounced for nonfatal myocardial infarction.

Sex-stratified and subgroup analyses by diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension mirrored the primary results, although some trajectories were steeper in females and effect sizes were slightly larger in participants with chronic conditions.

These findings suggest that cognitive decline may reflect shared vascular and neurological processes that precede overt cardiovascular events. Chronic exposure to risk factors such as hypertension and smoking may help explain microvascular and endothelial dysfunction, impaired cerebral perfusion, and accelerated cognitive deterioration.

The weaker association observed for nonfatal myocardial infarction may indicate differing underlying mechanisms or a lower burden of preclinical disease in these individuals, although the study did not directly test these mechanisms.

Cognitive Monitoring and Cardiovascular Prevention

The findings indicate that cognitive decline, particularly in processing speed, can emerge several years preceding the onset of cardiovascular disease, suggesting potential value for early risk detection.

Incorporating routine cognitive assessments into preventive care may help identify high-risk individuals and improve risk stratification, although meaningful thresholds for decline remain to be established.

Such assessments would more likely serve as complementary markers of vascular health rather than diagnostic tools at this stage. The variation in cognitive trajectories across CVD subtypes further suggests distinct underlying mechanisms, with chronic vascular and neurovascular dysfunction potentially contributing to early decline in conditions such as stroke and heart failure.

Future research should adopt a life-course perspective and include diverse populations to better understand these associations. Integrating biomarker-based measures of subclinical vascular disease, such as arterial stiffness, inflammation, and neurovascular imaging, may clarify the link between early cognitive changes and subsequent CVD, informing more targeted prevention strategies.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2026, April 21). Cognitive decline may signal heart trouble years before a cardiovascular event. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 21, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260421/Cognitive-decline-may-signal-heart-trouble-years-before-a-cardiovascular-event.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Cognitive decline may signal heart trouble years before a cardiovascular event". News-Medical. 21 April 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260421/Cognitive-decline-may-signal-heart-trouble-years-before-a-cardiovascular-event.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Cognitive decline may signal heart trouble years before a cardiovascular event". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260421/Cognitive-decline-may-signal-heart-trouble-years-before-a-cardiovascular-event.aspx. (accessed April 21, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2026. Cognitive decline may signal heart trouble years before a cardiovascular event. News-Medical, viewed 21 April 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260421/Cognitive-decline-may-signal-heart-trouble-years-before-a-cardiovascular-event.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bayer receives MHRA approval for Kerendia® (finerenone) in adults with heart failure with LVEF ≥ 40 %
Screening-detected atrial fibrillation linked to threefold heart failure risk
Heatwaves above 38 °C significantly spike cardiovascular cases in middle-aged populations
New model advances study of cardiac fibroblasts and fibrosis
American Heart Association supports research to improve cardiac outcomes for millions of patients
Obesity health risks differ significantly between men and women
Loneliness is linked to higher risk of degenerative heart valve disease
Left bundle branch area pacing improves cardiac resynchronization outcomes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Combined training improves fitness outcomes in heart failure patients