Hepatitis C infection associated with reduced portal insulin levels

Background and aims

Insulin resistance is a common extrahepatic manifestation of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection (HCVi), but its mechanism is poorly understood. While systemic insulin resistance is documented, portal insulin dynamics, a key regulator of hepatic metabolism, remain unexplored. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between insulin, the gut-liver axis, and immunometabolic changes in patients with HCV.

Methods

HCV patients were evaluated before (HCVi; n = 29) and after sustained virologic response (SVR) achieved with sofosbuvir/velpatasvir treatment (SVR, n = 23) (NCT02400216). Liver biopsies, portal blood, and peripheral blood were collected at both phases. Statistical analyses were conducted using Wilcoxon rank-sum tests, Mann-Whitney tests, and Pearson's correlation coefficients to assess differences and associations across insulin, glucose, cytokines, metabolites, immune cells, and hepatic liver transcriptomics to elucidate impaired insulin homeostasis in HCVi.

Results

HCV patients had significantly reduced portal insulin compared to SVR (p = 0.02), while peripheral insulin, portal glucose, and peripheral glucose remained unchanged. Portal insulin correlated positively with proinflammatory cytokines and vascular injury markers and negatively with CD8/CD62L/CD45RA/CD3 cells (naive cytotoxic T-cells) and non-standard nucleotides. Hepatic transcriptomic analysis revealed portal insulin correlated positively with immune and negatively with amino acid pathways, reflecting insulin's role in the perturbations of immunometabolism during HCVi.

Conclusions

Lower portal insulin during HCVi is associated with changes consistent with altered pancreatic insulin secretion and decreased hepatic insulin extraction. The observed correlations support a potential relationship between the immune response and insulin dynamics, indicating an interplay between the immune system, metabolism, and insulin in HCVi, with clinical implications for the management of dysglycemia.