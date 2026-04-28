Hepatitis C infection associated with reduced portal insulin levels

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Apr 28 2026

Background and aims

Insulin resistance is a common extrahepatic manifestation of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection (HCVi), but its mechanism is poorly understood. While systemic insulin resistance is documented, portal insulin dynamics, a key regulator of hepatic metabolism, remain unexplored. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between insulin, the gut-liver axis, and immunometabolic changes in patients with HCV.

Methods

HCV patients were evaluated before (HCVi; n = 29) and after sustained virologic response (SVR) achieved with sofosbuvir/velpatasvir treatment (SVR, n = 23) (NCT02400216). Liver biopsies, portal blood, and peripheral blood were collected at both phases. Statistical analyses were conducted using Wilcoxon rank-sum tests, Mann-Whitney tests, and Pearson's correlation coefficients to assess differences and associations across insulin, glucose, cytokines, metabolites, immune cells, and hepatic liver transcriptomics to elucidate impaired insulin homeostasis in HCVi.

Results

HCV patients had significantly reduced portal insulin compared to SVR (p = 0.02), while peripheral insulin, portal glucose, and peripheral glucose remained unchanged. Portal insulin correlated positively with proinflammatory cytokines and vascular injury markers and negatively with CD8/CD62L/CD45RA/CD3 cells (naive cytotoxic T-cells) and non-standard nucleotides. Hepatic transcriptomic analysis revealed portal insulin correlated positively with immune and negatively with amino acid pathways, reflecting insulin's role in the perturbations of immunometabolism during HCVi.

Conclusions

Lower portal insulin during HCVi is associated with changes consistent with altered pancreatic insulin secretion and decreased hepatic insulin extraction. The observed correlations support a potential relationship between the immune response and insulin dynamics, indicating an interplay between the immune system, metabolism, and insulin in HCVi, with clinical implications for the management of dysglycemia.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Menkart, M. G., et al. (2026). Association of Changes in Portal Insulin with Immunometabolism During and After Hepatitis C Virus Infection. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. DOI: 10.14218/jcth.2025.00498. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00498

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Weekend lie-ins may boost insulin sensitivity, but too much may backfire
Peptide-based platform marks a major step toward needle-free diabetes care
Can ketogenic diets help PCOS? New analysis points to weight and insulin gains
Gut bacteria patterns help predict insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes, study finds
Researchers show how smartwatches can help identify insulin resistance
Machine learning model demonstrates insulin resistance as a risk factor for 12 types of cancer
Mandated caps reduce insulin out-of-pocket costs among US Medicare beneficiaries
Rat hepatitis E virus may be a hidden cause of hepatitis in humans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Boosting good immune cells can help fight insulin resistance and diabetes